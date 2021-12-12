Finally, with the musical “Hamilton” coming to Boise this week, theater enthusiasts in the Treasure Valley can be “in the room where it happens.” And a group of dedicated women is ensuring the deaf and hard of hearing community have an unforgettable theater experience through American Sign Language interpreted performances.
Holly Thomas-Mowery and LaVona Andrew are veteran ASL interpreters who have interpreted for over 100 theater productions in the Treasure Valley. “We’ve been prepping for this play a little bit over the past three years, knowing it would eventually come to Boise,” Andrew said.
Thomas-Mowery and Andrew are joined by two other interpreters for “Hamilton,” Sierra McIver and Tianna Andersen. McIver, a self-described relative newcomer to the world of performance interpreting, will interpret for the title character of Alexander Hamilton. Thomas-Mowery will primarily interpret Hamilton’s rival Aaron Burr, Thomas Jefferson and Hamilton’s wife Eliza Schuyler.
Andrew will cover all the other characters, except for King George, who will be interpreted by Andersen, a Black student in the ASL interpreting program at Idaho State University.
“We want this to be an authentic interpretation,” Thomas-Mowery said. “’Hamilton’ itself represents diversity in its cast nationwide, not just the Broadway original cast, and it was important to us to honor that. We are delighted that Tianna Andersen is joining us. Even though this is her first experience doing this type of work, she’s honoring us with her presence and bringing diversity to this performance.”
ASL is a true language separate from English, with its own syntax and grammar, said Davina Snow, an ASL instructor at Boise State University and a member of the deaf community. For Snow, who also has a degree in theater, ASL is her first language, and she is excited to see “Hamilton” interpreted.
“I’ve read the script and I’ve watched the show on Disney+, so I saw it in English, but I’ve never seen ‘Hamilton’ in ASL,” Snow said through an interpreter. “I’ve never seen it in my language which is what is most comfortable for all of us, the language we grew up with. Just like other people sitting in the audience who are watching in their first language from the actors; I understand it, but there’s a level of comfort in your primary language that I am really looking forward to being able to access.”
Interpreting a musical into ASL is a challenging undertaking, the interpreters said. “It’s an intricate process regardless of the genre, whether it’s a Shakespeare play or a contemporary murder mystery,” Thomas-Mowery said. “And within the genre of musicals, Hamilton is on this whole other plane.”
A mix of hip-hop, R&B and pop, “Hamilton” packs in 20,000 words and has been called the fastest musical ever written, which adds to the complexity of interpreting.
“The deaf and hard of hearing who go to the theater deserve an equivalent experience, so if we ‘wing it’ so to speak, it all just falls flat,” Thomas-Mowery explained. “The goal is that the deaf or hard of hearing theatergoer will gasp at the same time as others in the audience, will laugh at the same time, will have a tear that they’re trying to hold back at the same time. You can’t do that by winging it.”
The interpreting team has been preparing by listening to the soundtrack, studying the script and also consulting with the deaf community, with the goal of creating a translation in concert with the deaf community. “We each have people who are dear to us that we consult with and appreciate so much for their time and energy,” McIver said.
Andrew remembers a time she was preparing to interpret for a performance of “Les Misérables” and was struggling with how to convey the love and prayer of a father for a son for the song “Bring Him Home.”
“As I was working with it and consulted with a couple of deaf people, my translation didn’t feel right,” she recalled. “I realized I was praying as a mother praying over my daughter. I approached Steven Stubbs, Idaho’s certified deaf interpreter who does a lot of work with the government. I went to him and said can you tell me what it looks like when you pray for your son, not for your daughter, but when you are pleading for your son’s safety. He was very generous in sharing that with me and it made such a difference.”
Preparing interpretation also includes understanding not only how the characters are portrayed by the actors, but also who they were in their historical context. “I’m playing King George,” Andersen shared. “… and yes, you have to know the song, and go in depth with the character. Seeing his part on Disney+, I was like, ‘why is he spitting? Why is he looking crazy?’ I have had to further dive into that so I can get into his character.”
With ASL, a person’s name is often fingerspelled or has a specific name sign. McIver said because Alexander Hamilton’s name is mentioned so many times in the musical, the team gave him a name sign, except for the first time he says his name in the first song.
“It’s a punchline,” she said. “It’s meant to set presence for the rest of the show. I fingerspell, and it’s fast, so after that, I set up a name sign. We create character signs that match either aspects of their personality or defining characteristics you might notice about them on stage.”
The team said the song “Guns and Ships” has some particularly challenging portions to interpret because of the sheer speed of the words, with one section clocking in at 6.3 words per second.
“That song is extraordinarily challenging because it’s masterfully written,” Thomas-Mowery explained. “And if you are hearing these lines and you’re not so familiar with the script or the song, your ear won’t be able to catch 19 words in three seconds. The human ear isn’t able to catch it all and parse it out and find meaning. That gives us a little bit of grace because we’re producing work so fast to a beat and alongside a character who is very worked up, so there’s emotion and banter and all this stuff happening simultaneously.”
The musical also includes a lot of word play and double meaning. In the first song the actors who play Hercules Mulligan/James Madison and Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson both say “we fought with him” which can mean contentiously fought or fought side-by-side. “I’m trying to incorporate that double meaning,” Andrew said. “So what we’re going to do is ‘I fought near him’ and leave it vague, meaning in support of him or against him. We’re trying to preserve some of that vague language, which is challenging because in general ASL is more transparent in intention than some of those double entendres.”
McIver added, “Just like English, in ASL you can play with language. There’s no one way to sign a concept, so that’s the biggest thing I play with … how do I formulate it to give it impact, with a punch, or rhyme and rhythm.”
For Snow, words and concepts take physical shape in ASL in a spatial way that is very different from the linear language of English. “Everything becomes 3D,” she signed, “so it may be one sign but that represents the entire sentence in English, because everything can be shown in the space, and that is really amazing to see.”
An amazing show is exactly what the interpreting team hopes to provide the deaf and hard of hearing community with their interpretation of “Hamilton.” In addition to last night’s performance, the Morrison Center is offering one more interpreted performance on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.