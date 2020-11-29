Well, it's that time again — the holiday season.
Anyone who has lost a loved one and has been here before knows — this is a really hard time. It's a dizzying melange of melancholy and memories. You relive all the good times, the fun and funny moments, the laughs, the fights, the ups, the downs — you relive it all. Especially the last times. That last Thanksgiving. That last Christmas. That last New Year's.
Sadness, despair and regret mingle with longing and bitter wishes that just will not come true. Loneliness roars back anew leaving you feeling as empty as if there's a hallowed out piece of wood inside where your heart used to be. Flashbacks hit like lightning bolts, sneak up on you and paralyze.
And then there's the outlier, the one thing that looms over it all this year: the pandemic. An added ingredient to your grief stew that can stir emotions into a bubbling, boiling nearly noxious brew. Sigh.
I used to love this time of year. But now, especially this year, I'm thinking the only good thing about the holidays is when they'll be over. I know that sounds dire but look, COVID-19 is rampaging and we are not supposed to gather with loved ones. I mean, what could be sadder than putting up holiday decorations all by yourself? How about doing it while mired in grief, musing about those happier times from before? Like the year I got Bob Star Trek P.J.s. I remember he had a bit of a time getting the Vulcan hand salute down. Or how about the year he bought me a used, two-seater hot tub and cajoled our next-door neighbor into hauling it up to our second-floor deck? Or the year we honest-to-goodness went Christmas caroling, trudging through glittery snow under a star-filled sky in McCall. I smile at those memories. Yet…
Overall, it's an annual form of torture. Don't just take my word for it.
Lisa Ikeda Bain writes the blog "The Wandering Widow," started a closed Facebook group called "The W Club" (you have to be invited by another widow) and is the author of "Heart of a Kingdom," among others. She faces the grief in her life head on and strives to find gratitude through it. She recently posted this on Facebook:
"Ladies, we’re about to dive face first into the holidays. And not JUST the holidays, Holidays 2020.
Please remember to take time to breathe, practice self-care, and feel the feelings. It doesn’t matter how long we’ve been on this journey, this year everything is different. Expect the unexpected when it comes to your feelings, temper, and sleep.
If things start to feel out of control, call your grief counselor, another W, or whomever you go to for support.
XO,
Lisa"
Ikeda Bain knows what she's talking about — her husband, Dan, died about four years ago. One of her earliest coping mechanisms was trying to connect with others.
"My story? After a very short battle with a very rare cancer my husband died in 2016. I've been a widow just over four years," she said. "It was one of the rare times in my life I could not fix something. … I started to write things out because it was easier to write than say the words aloud. I journaled my emotions; my blog was a way to have it make sense. For me. At first it was just for me. … Then I shared it with another widow."
It was her first big loss, said Ikeda Bain, and it was terrifying "to watch my complete and utter meltdown, to work my way through the journey. It was very ugly, very messy, very clumsy."
She said she did not know of any widow support groups "for anyone like me," and so she started her own, to create a safe place where women could say what they wanted.
"It started with the two of us, The W Club. Now it's huge," Ikeda Bain said.
After about two years, she began changing the way she dealt with her husband's death. On the first anniversary of her husband's death, it struck a devastating blow. "As awful as it was to lose him … I lost myself. I started calling it my rebirth day on his second death-aversary," she said. "It enabled me to be grateful for the worst moment in my life instead of resistant and angry."
Ikeda Bain said while she is traveling on a journey with her grief, she feels she is making progress. "I always take the time to look back and see how far I've come and how I've grown. How I was able to find happiness and beauty and love in my life … because of the loss that I had."
This year has been especially challenging. "Particularly with the pandemic," she said. "It has over-amplified everything, increased the intensity."
To others who are on a similar path, Ikeda Bain said to "trust your heart. Your heart will know what you need and it can change year to year, day to day. Where there is great grief, there is great love. The hurt is just the back side of that love."
Ikeda Bain also said when you are grieving, there are no rules. "The reality is, there is no timeline. You have to protect yourself. We don't teach people how to process their own grief. To be able to share is the reality for a lot of widows. … I always hated that word. That's why we call it The W Club."
Ikeda Bain acknowledges reaching out to those who have lost a loved one can be hard. "I still struggle with what to say to a new widow. All I can do is just say: I'm here and I'm holding her space. I know the pain. … There are no words. They have not been invented yet."
Throughout, Ikeda Bain said she has observed how others have treated her. "I felt many times that people felt (my grief) was contagious. Our culture is not suited to dealing with death in any way, shape or form. Death has become very clinical," she said.
The raw pain of grief sometimes just leaks out in an unstoppable flood of emotion, she said. "I compared it once to showing up at Thanksgiving dinner with my arm cut off, spewing blood all over the mashed potatoes."
Ikeda Bain thinks she knows why people avoid contact with those who are grieving. "It is largely coming from fear," she said. "Fear of our own mortality and fear of not being enough. We who are grieving become a very terrifying mirror for the future.
"Grieving is not a disease. It's a part of life we have to live our way through," Ikeda Bain said. "There is no quick fix. We're not broken. We're grieving. We don't need fixing. We just need your love and support."