What happens when you die? Do you "go" somewhere? Is heaven real? Can people "hear" you after they die? Can you "hear" them?
These are questions I had after Bob died. They are still with me now but ... I feel less desperate to know the answers.
Grief is hard to grapple with — that is the understatement of all time.
But time, my friend — time is your friend. For the longer you spend on the other side of your loved one's death, the less intense, raw and sharp the pain. The longer you keep living, the less they keep dying over and over and over again in your mind.
And yet, living with grief after a loved one dies is something I'm certain one does until it's their turn. Then that grief passes on to whoever is left to love.
Love doesn't die with the person. Love lives on inside the one who is left behind.
These are just meanderings I am walking out of my own head, but I wanted to share them with you so that maybe you can get a glimmer of the mixed up jumble that sometimes swirls around in there. Before Bob died, I could share my jumblings with him. Sometimes it would spark a very jumbled up conversation. And we'd laugh and move on to something else.
I guess what I'm getting to is, it's not really the big moments I miss the most; it's those little ones. Talking in the morning over coffee about something in the paper or on "Good Morning America" or the "Food Network." I'd say: "Maybe I'll fix that Jambalaya recipe one of these days." Or he'd say: "Honey, what's the weather like outside? … Hey, I'm almost out of toothpaste."
I've been thinking about those little moments a lot, especially after reading through the outpouring of letters, emails and listening to messages left on my phone from readers who reached out after the initial column. One woman, whose husband passed last November, said she especially misses going out for ice cream together.
Another relayed a story about her husband's unexpected death after knee surgery in 2010. While he was recovering from the anesthesia, the nurses told her to go home, relax, let the dog out. When she returned, he was gone from his room. They'd taken him to ICU — a blood clot had gone to his brain. He never regained consciousness and died five days later. She said because of the COVID-19 health constraints keeping her more isolated than ever, "I have been so depressed."
I am including some of the readers' responses here because their words are their power — and are also very powerful. We are all on this grief journey together ... but just like everyone on this planet is unique, it's a trip we must take in our own way. But if we can help one another as we go along, that sure can't hurt.
Readers share their own grief journeys
My husband passed away last November from an awful disease called Lewy Body dementia. His last few years were progressively awful so my grief journey actually started a long time ago and I'm still a traveler. My journey has taught me that there are such different kinds of grief. I know the grief of losing my parents, friends, job loss, the sadness of losing a pet, the hole in my heart when my first marriage ended. But the grief from losing my husband has been very different, harder, I think.
He suffered delusions, paranoia and hallucinations in the last few years of his life. I often felt alone but I feel more alone now than ever because of the pandemic and his loss. Through those last awful months at least I had his craziness for company. Now there are no hugs, no one to just go for a drive or get ice cream. Everything about life is controlled by pandemic precautions. It has made living with grief harder. I am really alone.
There are days that feel almost normal and then, like you said, a song or some random recollection just gobsmacks me right back into my grief. Then, rinse and repeat. It's better until it isn't. When I signed mortgage documents, I was unprepared to see the words "Single woman." This journey sucks.
We have this romantic notion that we'll grow old together. I see elderly couples walking together or friends with their husbands and am thrown into full-blown self-pity and maybe jealousy — now I know how it feels to be a "fifth wheel." Some people have just disappeared from my life without explanation. Others are always there for me.
Grieving is different for everyone, as you said. We can't escape this experience forever, I know. There is some (very) small comfort in knowing that my husband is not still in memory care enduring isolation or that I would not be able to see him and hold him as I did in his last months. Maybe that's as good as it gets.
— Sue Fillman, Meridian
I lost my 90-year-old mom to COVID-19 last April. She had been living in a nursing home in Kennewick, Washington for the past five years. With the constant reminders in the news, I had such a heartache that I decided to get counseling. I attended eight group grief sessions ... . My grief didn’t end but became more manageable.
— Dennis Cohen
I lost my husband to cancer nine weeks ago. Read many books before his passing to try and understand this thing called grief.
Never dealt with it before and especially not seeing him pass right before my eyes.
What a big and heavy experience. It was both disturbing and deeply growth producing.
— Kelly Pearl
I lost my love one week ago to the vicious coronavirus. Other than being over 60 he had no underlying conditions. My pain is excruciating and does, like your description, take me to screaming and/or my knees.
The complication of being kept physically away when he endured so much physical pain while alone is an additional weight in my heart; as is no ability to be touched/held by dear friends as I mourn.
I might suggest you address this COVID situation in a follow up piece — there are sadly many more in this circumstance. I find the huge numbers of deaths and the daily increases have numbed some people to the severity of impact on survivors’ psyches.
It has only been one week and a day since my love passed to another plane, yet I have already found some days to be more difficult than others. When I finish my screaming, in my mind are my love's words from his frequent author, Eckhart Tolle. In Tolle's "The Power of Now" he teaches: Be present, Be in this moment — because this moment is all we truly have.
If I can assist even one person to stop being numb and in denial of the magnitude of loss, pain and lonely grief in our country and our world that this virus leaves in its wake, then I will have "done my man proud!"
— Anonymous
In 2003, I met my love. Late in life, but we just went full steam ahead. Me, 59 and him 60. Neither retired, both in good health.
We were married in a hot air balloon in Boise surrounded by our hardiest friends … .
In February, 2010, he had total knee surgery. He came out of it on an anesthesia "high."
The nurses were excited, too and asked me to go home and feed the dog and when I returned they would have the room set up for us to watch The Olympics. … When I returned the bed was gone. A janitor was quietly sweeping. I thought I was in the wrong room. The janitor asked me to go to the nurses station where they were frantically trying to call me. My husband had been rushed to ICU. A blood clot had gone to his brain.
Friends and family held out hope for five days — and he died on that same Friday.
I managed to muddle through.
… So time marches on. My grandchildren are adults and I have three beautiful great-grandchildren … I have two loving daughters and sons-in-law. Many friends!
Unfortunately, I was ill prepared for COVID-19. I have wonderful friends who make sure I get out safely.
I am 75 now. I have been so depressed.
Your article didn't change a thing but somehow it did change me.
Thank you, Jeanne, for your insight.
— Love & Peace, Jewel Magney, Nampa