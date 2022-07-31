Grammar Guy Curtis Honeycutt

I live in a house built around the year 1890. My neighborhood is called “Old Town,” for obvious reasons. The other day an area Realtor posted a photo of a house from the early 1900s side-by-side with a photo of the same house in 2022. One of the big differences (other than the house isn’t in black-and-white anymore) was the presence of shutters in the earlier photo contrasted with the unadorned windows today. I involuntarily shuddered.

This got me thinking about words we utter vs. words we “udder.” You see, it’s easy to confuse -utter words with -udder words, as well as -atter and -adder words, but the difference between these words’ definitions is considerable.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of “Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life.” Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

