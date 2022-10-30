Grammar Guy Curtis Honeycutt

We all have that friend — the oversharer, the non-stop talker, the chatterbox. Sure, we’re stuck with them; as adults, it’s hard to get rid of a friend. We want to keep our friends at a safe distance and our enemies online. However, did you know there are several words that describe various types of garrulous, long-winded folks? Let’s investigate.

If you want to describe someone as a Chatty Cathy but don’t want them to feel bad about it, call them “multiloquent”; it has a nice ring to it. The word is derived from the Latin prefix “multi-” (much) and “loqui” (to speak). Sure, Jeff is multiloquent, but occasionally he tells a good joke.

