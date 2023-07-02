Grammar Guy Curtis Honeycutt

I haven’t been hitting the sauce much lately, nor have I been any number of sheets to the wind. Call me old-fashioned, but I find that the best way not to keep the giggle juice flowing is not to buy more Jameson once I scrape the bottom of the barrel. Although — for the record — two fingers of whiskey with a few squares of extremely dark chocolate (88%) is my idea of a perfect dessert once the kids are in bed.

Today we’re going to raise a glass to drinking idioms to help understand the meaning behind the phrases. It’s a pub crawl of bubbly babble, lager lexicon and boozy buzzwords. Let’s knock back a few!

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of “Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life.” Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

