If there is one thing I love more than grammar, it’s The Beatles. In April 1964, the Fab Four held all five songs in the top five songs on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. This record held until Drake occupied nine out of the top 10 songs in 2021 when his album “Certified Lover Boy” dominated streaming services.

Now with Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” and “Midnights (3am Edition)” albums, she’s accomplished a first in music history — her hits occupy all of the top 10 songs on Billboard’s list. The only caveat I’ll bring to this accomplishment is that The Beatles didn’t have the same streaming opportunities available to them back in the days of Beatlemania.

