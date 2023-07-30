Grammar Guy Curtis Honeycutt

Blame it all on my British roots, but I’ve never preferred coffee. I like hanging out in coffee shops. I don’t mind smelling like I’ve hung out in a coffee shop all day. But, for me, I like tea. Every morning I need my Barry’s Irish Breakfast Tea with a dash of milk and sugar. Without this, I will be a Grumpy Gus. Don’t give me Lipton or Twining’s — these are not the same.

In case you were wondering: yes, I do bring my preferred tea with me when I go out of town. And — while I like a good morning cuppa — I’ve never understood kombucha tea.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of “Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life.” Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

