...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN... Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
In November 1992, the Seattle grunge music scene was exploding in its popularity. While the angsty grunge fans were rocking in their flannel shirts, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain was penning hits including “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “Come As You Are,” and “Lithium.”
If those songs don’t sound familiar, that’s OK. What’s notable is what happened next.
While fans were riding the grunge wave, a reporter at “The New York Times” wanted to inform readers about the growing subculture. A freelance reporter named Rick Marin phoned Megan Jasper, who, at the time, was a sales representative for Seattle record label Caroline Records.
Jasper, who had recently been laid off from legendary grunge label Sub Pop Records as its receptionist, decided to have a little fun at the Times’ expense. Marin phoned to ask about any slang terms used in the grunge subculture. Jasper was more than happy to rattle off some fake terms, which became known as “grunge speak.”
When Marin inquired about grunge terminology, Jasper enlightened him with these made-up phrases, which soon after appeared in the pages of the Times: “wack slacks” (old ripped jeans, “cob nobbler” (loser), “fuzz” (heavy wool sweaters), “bound-and-hagged” (staying home on Friday or Saturday night) and even “swingin’ on the flippity-flop” (hanging out). These terms and 10 others appeared as grunge gospel in Marin’s Nov. 15 article, “Grunge: A Success Story.”
This wasn’t the first or last time fake news showed up in a well-respected newspaper. The fact that Marin swallowed Jasper’s made-up terms hook line and sinker surprised even Jasper herself.
Once the article was published in the Times, Megan Jasper became a folk grunge legend. The grunge-speak terms were copied and blown up onto t-shirts. The lexicon itself got baked into the grunge culture, first as a joke in many songs of the genre’s “don’t take yourself too seriously” mindset.
However, some of the terms survived into bonafide grunge speak. “Score” still means “great,” a hunky dude is still known as a “dish,” and “rock on” still serves as a “happy goodbye.”
Whatever happened to Megan Jasper? Sub Pop Records, the label that propelled Nirvana to fame, re-hired her; she currently serves as its CEO. Rock on, indeed.
—Curtis Honeycutt is an award-winning syndicated humor columnist and author. Connect with him at curtishoneycutt.com.