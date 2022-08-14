Grammar Guy Curtis Honeycutt

Curtis Honeycutt

 Grammar Guy

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I love being at home. It’s where I sleep. It’s where I write. Home is where I watch Netflix. It’s an amazing place. I would be content to stay at home all the time if it weren’t for the fact that my house isn’t also a coffee shop.

We have some interesting names for people where I live. In the state of Indiana, we’re referred to as “Hoosiers.” My home state, Oklahoma, calls its inhabitants “Okies” or “Oklahomans.” While I understand “Okie,” the “Hoosier” moniker is an ongoing mystery.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of “Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life.” Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments