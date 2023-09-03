Grammar Guy Curtis Honeycutt

If a potato can become vodka, you can become a bona fide word nerd — anything is possible. The tools and tips I share are meant to be used for good. Please don’t gloat your grammar greatness over anyone; instead, use it to lift everyone up. I’m about to share a word to make everyone at the white-tie-optional gala assume you’re the king or queen of some distant, exotic land. Use this word, and upper-crusters will consult you before ordering their newest monocle. They’ll picture you eating peeled champagne grapes while you brush the golden mane of your award-winning miniature pony, Lord Anponio.

I’m talking about the word “penultimate.” Although this sounds like a million-dollar word, it simply means “next to last” or “second to last.” It’s as simple as that. So, if you ate the “penultimate Oreo,” that would mean you ate the next-to- last Oreo in the package. If you are reading the 19th chapter in a 20-chapter book, you are reading the book’s penultimate chapter. If you use the penultimate square of toilet paper, it’s time to install a new roll so the next person isn’t stuck with one lonely square.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of “Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life.” Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

