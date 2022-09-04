Grammar Guy Curtis Honeycutt

In a classic episode of “Saturday Night Live,” Christopher Walken confidently declares, “I’ve got a fever, and the only prescription is more cowbell!” Today I’m not sure if I have a fever or a fervor (or both), but it’s about “fewer” and “less.”

Let’s delve into this widespread grammar debacle currently plaguing the English-speaking world at an alarming pace. When should you say less and when should you say fewer? You’ve probably heard to use less for things you don’t count and fewer for things you do count. As a general rule, this is true, but sooner than later you’ll run into a slew of exceptions.

