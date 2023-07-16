...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight to midnight MDT
/11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
I’ve never been fond of boats or horses. The reason I’m not a boat fan is because I’m a 38-year-old man who can’t swim. And I don’t want to get into the horse thing right now. I’m still working through that with my counselor. Let’s just say it happened back in 2009 on a rainy spring day in Arizona and I don’t want to talk about it. The horse’s name was Azul. I almost died. That’s all you’re getting out of me.
At some point during summertime childhood swimming lessons, I failed miserably and didn’t receive my certificate to move to the next swim class. As a result, I dropped out. For a pasty redhead, I already didn’t like being outside in the first place. Now I can barely doggie paddle my way out of a kiddie pool.
If I were to win a sailboat or modest yacht (hypothetically), I’d certainly sell it as quickly as possible. I’d put that sail up for sale. The difference between the words sail, sale, sell and cell are salient. And, before you can accuse me of being a sellout, let me assure you — like the theoretical starter yacht — this argument will hold water.
First, let’s tackle the difference between sail and sale. Sail can be used as both a noun and a verb. As a noun, sail refers to a piece of fabric attached to a boat to help steer it using wind. As a verb, sail refers to a trip taken on a sailboat. Most of what I know about sailboats I learned from The Beach Boys’ version of “Sloop John B.”
A sale is a noun that refers to the act of selling, specifically when a good or service is traded for some kind of currency.
For example: Mattress stores all think it’s a great idea to have big sales over Labor Day weekend. It’s as if the store owners all got together and decided to celebrate hard work by giving people a great excuse to do the exact opposite.
Sale is different from sell. Sell is a verb; it is the act of working toward the goal of making the sale. You can sell a boat. Once you sell the boat, you have made a sale.
A cell is a noun. It can refer to a few different things. A cell is a small room in which a prisoner is locked. A cell is also a small group acting within a larger organization. A cell is a basic structural unit of all organisms. A cell is a battery. “Cell” is short for “cellular,” so some people refer to their cellular or mobile phones as their “cell,” or more commonly, “cellphone.”
I hope my clarification of sail, sale, sell and cell went swimmingly — which is more than I can say about my own swimming skills. I do plan to take one-on-one adult swimming lessons at some point; it’s not exactly “cool” to show up to a friend’s hot tub cocktail party wearing a lifejacket over one’s swim shirt.
Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of “Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life.” Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.