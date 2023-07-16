Grammar Guy Curtis Honeycutt

Curtis Honeycutt

 Grammar Guy

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I’ve never been fond of boats or horses. The reason I’m not a boat fan is because I’m a 38-year-old man who can’t swim. And I don’t want to get into the horse thing right now. I’m still working through that with my counselor. Let’s just say it happened back in 2009 on a rainy spring day in Arizona and I don’t want to talk about it. The horse’s name was Azul. I almost died. That’s all you’re getting out of me.

At some point during summertime childhood swimming lessons, I failed miserably and didn’t receive my certificate to move to the next swim class. As a result, I dropped out. For a pasty redhead, I already didn’t like being outside in the first place. Now I can barely doggie paddle my way out of a kiddie pool.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of “Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life.” Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments