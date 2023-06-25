Grammar Guy Curtis Honeycutt

Curtis Honeycutt

 Grammar Guy

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Why are you yelling? Have you seen someone post a social media update in all caps? It’s not a good look. In fact, posting in all caps makes it seem like we’re getting yelled at by a bike of hornets (yes, one term to describe a group of hornets is a “bike”). Calm down!

In honor of International Caps Lock Day, a semiannual holiday observed on June 28 and Oct. 22, here’s a deep dive into big and little letters.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of “Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life.” Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments