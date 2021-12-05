As the holidays roll out, for some of us, so does grief. It's like that sneaker wave that looks like it's going to end — there. No, there. There. … But it just keeps coming.
The holidays just seem to turn up the dial on everything that hearkens grief. Our memories, both good and bad, of those loved ones who are no longer with us. We miss them more, remembering the funny, awful, or sweet presents they bought for us or we bought for them. They are in our thoughts as we shop, decorate, wrap. One wafting fragrance of baking cookies or the scent of pine from the tree can make us nearly drop to the floor. Marching through the holidays can leave us feeling like zombies, going through the motions and not wanting to do much more than that in the hopes that we can come out on the other side without breaking down.
As any of you who have been following my columns knows, my husband Bob Neal died in 2015. That's been a while, and it's true, time has softened some of grief's knife-sharp edges. Sometimes, I will go nearly an entire day without missing him, which is a physical ache deep in the pit of my insides. But come the holidays and those memories — and what fun or how embarrassing or that was so funny, I laughed 'til I cried — all come crowding in.
This year, I have the added attraction and bonus of moving. Bob and I lived in our house together for seven years; I stayed on for another six. I miss it, too; it was a good house. Our home.
But the point of this column is not for me to have a podium for my maudlin thoughts. It is to let people know the holidays aren't so magical for all of us, even though there is magic to behold and we can all grab onto it in those tiny moments it gives us. The point of this column is to remind you that if you are grieving, to pay attention to your grief. Let others know how you're feeling. Don't keep it to yourself. It's OK to say you don't want to do something or go somewhere because it brings back painful memories.
This year, perhaps more than any other, people are grieving over monumental losses in numbers never seen before. The pandemic has taken more than 3,800 people in Idaho alone. More than that, it has caused isolation and loneliness, especially in our senior population. Just when we need comfort and touch the most we can't have it. Because of masking, we can't even see smiles on people's faces.
What we can do is take measure of those around us. Reach out in the ways we can. A phone call to someone who is in quarantine or who would just maybe like to talk to somebody. A note to a neighbor or better yet, a plate of cookies or an offer to walk their dog. Let's be soft and gentle with one another especially now as we go through the holidays. We've all been through so much. And those sneaker waves – Just. Don't. Stop.