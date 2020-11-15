The word "baroque" comes from the Portuguese "barroco" meaning "misshapen pearl," and is defined as a style or period of architecture, art and music that flourished in Europe from the 17th century to the mid 18th century. Baroque music features composers Johann Sebastian Bach, Antonio Vivaldi and George Frideric Handel, among others. Compared to other classical music, baroque is lighter, said Robert Franz, artistic director for Boise Baroque Orchestra.
"Almost all baroque music dances — it's about ebb and flow," Franz said. "That sort of undulating energy is what really characterizes baroque music."
You'll soon be able to hear — and see — what he means. Boise Baroque's new fall season debuts Dec. 1 with three concerts: "Mannheim Effect," "Vivaldi's Italy" and "Hijacked Pergolesi." All three will be available to watch anytime and as many times as you like for three months (until Feb. 28) on a streaming platform to subscribers.
"Each concert has a story," said Franz, who also will be doing the honors of introducing the pieces and explaining little known facts and tidbits about each one.
"It's never just a concert," said principal cellist Brian Hodges. "Never," seconded Dawn Douthit, concertmaster.
The virtual concert events were filmed at the Morrison Center during the first week of November, with social distancing, sanitizing and mask wearing for all but those playing wind instruments, although they did wear face masks until the moment they began playing. Other safety precautions included air cleaning breaks every 60 minutes and HEPA filters. "We were as safe as we possibly could be," said Franz.
"We were so delighted to make music," Douthit said. Stationed precisely 6 feet apart, they were able to find the sweet spot. "And we could hear each other," said Douthit, "it felt close to a real concert experience."
Playing in a venue before a live audience is the preferred way — "there's a certain energy in the air with a live audience," said Franz. But, in light of being in the midst of a pandemic, "this is where we're at," Hodges said. "This is the best we can do."
There are also several pluses from doing a virtual concert, in addition to being able to view it numerous times in the comfort of your own home. "We did redo a couple of movements," said Franz. "That's not something we could do with a live audience."
In addition, you'll be able to have a front row seat, no matter where you are and will be able to see the orchestra members in close-up.
"It's a more intimate experience for the audience," Franz said. "We had GoPros in front and behind so you can see from behind as well."
At the $50 subscription price which includes all three concerts, Executive Director Dave Everett said it makes a perfect Christmas present, too. "Some of our patrons are purchasing subscriptions as gifts for people," he said. One told him they bought a subscription for each of their grown children who live in other states, reaching a whole other level of attendees that an in-person concert can't.
"From the audience's perspective, a lot of what they love (about baroque music) is how light it is and how many dance movements there are, and they can go out singing a tune," Douthit said.
Franz said he also hopes to reach some who aren't that familiar with the music or who may be intimidated by it.
"We're looking for converts," he said. "If you have a sense of curiosity, that's all you have to have."