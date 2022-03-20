Treefort is back in full force: 530 local and international bands, 50 venues, 13 forts — plus food trucks, window walks and second-chance shows on the Treeline and in a number of other places. It’s easy for new festival goers and even fest veterans to get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of content.
“Just go walk around and take it in. The point of it actually isn’t to know anyone on the line. It's to discover something new,” said Marissa Lovell, Treefort Music Fest spokesperson. “If people are brave enough to just wander for a day, they'll get a good taste of what Treefort is.”
The Bands
The best tool for any Treefort goer is the app. It tells you the when and where of all the bands’ performances, whether they are on the Main Stage, 'Hannah’s or JUMP, and you can even add events to your own schedule with a touch of the "plus" button.
“Me and my fiancé definitely have different music tastes,” said Michael Niunata, a barista at Neckar who went to his first Treefort in September 2021. “It was nice because there was a variety, all sorts of music. It opened me up to different genres that I probably don't listen to that much.”
Go on the lineup section of the app and you’ll see all the performers laid out very nicely, with the headliners at the top. Kim Gordon, a co-founder of Sonic Youth, is performing on the Main Stage at 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, the last day of the festival. Durand Jones & The Indications play on Friday, March 25 at 8:30 p.m. and The Osees play at 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, as well as Mercury Rev’s Clear Light Ensemble at the Egyptian Theatre. The ensemble will be an assortment of musicians improvising the sound over a silent movie.
If you miss a show, don’t worry, there’s a chance you can run into the band doing second-chance shows on the Treeline, a free shuttle service by Valley Regional Transit that will stop at many venues downtown.
“Now they actually have a schedule, where it used to be just random if you happen to be on the shuttle ride with the band,” said Judy Thorne, who has volunteered at Treefort since the beginning. “People wouldn't get off. It was packed and we were dancing in the aisles.”
The Record Exchange will also have second-chance shows with Arlo Parks on Treefort Eve, Tuesday, March 22 at 6 p.m.; Blvck Hippie on Wednesday, March 23 at 5 p.m.; Ghost Funk Orchestra on Thursday, March 24 at 3 p.m.; Sarah Shook on Friday, March 25 at 2 p.m.; and Geese on Sunday, March 27 at 3 p.m.
And Rigsketball is making a return, where musicians play basketball against each other on a hoop attached to a van.
From the Beginning
Thorne has attended the festival since its creation in 2011, back when it had 137 bands and was headlined by Of Montreal, Why?, and Built to Spill across eight venues.
“There's quite literally people who have grown up Treeforting,” Lovell said. “Some of them are on our staff. We have people who are going to Treefort as a 10-year-old and now they're 20. They’re on our photography team, a fort team or playing in a band.”
Before Treefort, the bands usually only stopped by Boise if they were already on their way to Seattle or Portland. Boise wasn’t a concert destination, not yet at least.
“That was a big reason why they wanted to start it,” Lovell said. “It was like, ‘Stop here. See how cool Boise is. You have a fan base here. There's people who want to go to shows. … There's people who will come to your drag show or go see your film or drink your beer or whatever.’”
Some of Thorne’s favorite performers have been the ones she happened to wander into, like at Radioland, which has always been a free stage. She also really liked George Clinton and Thunder Pussy.
At the first Treefort, it was freezing cold and the audience and musicians had to persevere. Then Thorne saw Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings come on stage.
“She just killed it,” Thorne said. “And I thought, ‘You know what, people in Boise are so desperate for great music. She's feeling it.’ It was such a great scene. I mean, I think it was literally either freezing ice, or snow, and the diehards were still out there. It was great.”
This year she will help with the media and press covering Treefort. Volunteers at Treefort receive a free pass, which usually costs $270 for adults and $150 for under 21 Treeforters. To save some money, people can also buy individual passes to both venues and forts, such as to Yogafort and the Knitting Factory. To skip lines at any music venue, people can spend $420 to buy a Zipline pass.
In 2019, 25,424 people attended Treefort. In 2018, the economic impact of the festival was around $10.9 million, according to Carrie Westergard, executive director of the Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau. Lovell said they are expecting the impact of this Treefort to be a lot as well.
The Forts
“Whoever thought of (the forts) for Treefort really rallied around all the creative juices that can gather when music is the hub,” Thorne said. “That is genius, you know? Just to get people of all leanings together for different reasons. I think that's another thing I like about Treefort; there's no politics, there's no divisions.”
There are a lot of different events, to say the least, other than music. A sampling includes: An adult nap time from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 25 at Sanctuary; also on Friday: a conversation with the Spacebar owners about the history and future of arcades at 4 p.m., the Big Tree Arts/Storyfort Poetry Slam Championship at 6 p.m. at Guru Donuts, and on Saturday, March 26, a Pink Runway Party at the Main Stage for Dragfort at 3:50 and 5 p.m.
And, if you want to take some time to learn or discuss with others about complex topics, you can go to Critical Race Theory or ‘the Unity of the Nation’ at the Idaho State Museum at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 and Queer Talks: The State of the Community at Broadcast Coffee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 27. There is even a walk-up lock picking workshop from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 through Saturday, March 26 at Boise Centre East Room 400.