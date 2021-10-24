What's hip, exploding with creativity and just in time for the holidays? The 15th Annual Hip Holiday Craft Market at Flying M Coffeegarage, of course. After holding a one-vendor-at-a-time pop-ups last year, the gang is once again taking over the coffeegarage, including the balcony, first and second cavernous spaces and extending into an outdoor heated tent.
"We have space limitations," said Chloe Hanson, one of the Nampa M's co-owners. Hanson has been overseeing the annual holiday market since 2016, the first couple of years as a protegee of her mom's, then co-owner Lisa Myers. "It was a partnership for a while," said Hanson. "I learned from the best."
Now, Hanson orchestrates the market on her own. And while the number of vendors hasn't increased, the number of applicants to fill the vendor slots has grown every year, she said.
In 2010 they added vendors outside of the indoor garage space, and since then, "we've had space for about 34 booths," she said. "We maxed out (with our vendors) eight years ago but now we have to choose which crafters are going to be taking those precious spots."
Hanson said this year is a good mix: a number of vendors are new, plus some annual favorites are back again.
Surlymermaid, a vendor who creates "beautiful fused glass works" has been in Hip Holiday since 2010, said Hanson, adding other long-timers include Sweet Relish since 2012 and Quick Finley since 2014. Among other things, Quick Finley makes "really adorable children's apparel," Hanson said. "She makes these pixie hats from recycled cashmere sweaters — they look like elf hats."
Hanson is also excited about some newer vendors who specialize in Idaho-themed wear, such as C&A Designs, Ramble Clothing and Half Basque Job.
For those attending: COVID-19 health precautions such as mask wearing and social distancing are encouraged.
