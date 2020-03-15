Ten days, then it’s showtime.
“Ok hurry up, let’s do it,” Bobbie Pearce says. “We’ve got lots to do.”
Her two students prop up their sheet music and grab their fiddles.
Pearce is at her piano, and her own fiddle is close at hand, resting next to the piano. Pearce, now 62, has been teaching for 46 years.
“Put your bow more in the middle, ready, but bow straight, arm up. OK, ready.”
Pearce has her fiddle up now.
“Hold your arm up. One. Two Three.”
Three feet start tapping and three bows chirp out the first notes of “9 to 5,” one of Dolly Parton’s songs. It is one of several songs Pearce’s Junior Jammers are preparing to play for their upcoming Jamboree.
The event was originally slated for March 21 but has been postponed.
The Idaho Junior Jammers are nationally famous, having played for several U.S. presidents, and have performed annually at nationally-recognized fiddle competitions.
And the Junior Jammers also perform at Art in the Park, The Snake River Stampede breakfast, at anniversaries, for seniors in retirement communities … Pearce estimates the group will do about 50 performances throughout the year.
“I didn’t just do like the classical instructor, you know, just teach all year with the recital at the end of the year,” Pearce said. “What I wanted to do was to really help fiddling come alive in the community.”
‘Someone has to keep fiddling alive.’
Pearce came into that role unexpectedly.
Her grandfather had taught himself to fiddle, and became the Nebraska state champion. Pearce remembers her grandfather, on the fiddle, and her father, on the mandolin or banjo, would play together at barn dances, during the Great Depression.
“On a good night they would make 35 cents,” Pearce said. “And that’s basically how they kept the family fed.”
The family moved to Nampa, where Pearce was born. True to her heritage, she began learning the string instruments, starting on her father’s “tater bug” shaped mandolin, and then picking up her grandfather’s fiddle.
Pearce was 6 when her grandfather passed away.
“He actually, out of all the grandkids, left his fiddle to me,” Pearce said. “Out of all the grandkids, he and I kind of connected … somehow he knew that I was going to be the one carrying on.”
Pearce expanded her repertoire to include classic violin and piano, instruments her mother played. Her father encouraged playing the fiddle.
Pearce found success there. At 16 years old she made it into the top 10 of a junior division competition. Her idol, Mannie Shaw, approached her. Pearce credits Shaw as being the father of fiddling, and fiddle competitions, in Idaho.
“He said, ‘I want you to start teaching.’ And the thought had never crossed my mind,” Pearce said. “But he said, ‘You know, fiddling is gonna die out, if somebody doesn’t take up the mantle and and teach.’”
So, at 16, Pearce did start teaching. That was around 1974. Almost eight years later, she would establish the Idaho Junior Jammers. The group has grown from about six in the early days to about 100 today. Ages are 4-18.
“I think people saw that, you know, ‘Hey, these kids are good,’ and the music was fun,” Pearce said. “I think my success came with getting the kids involved in the community. And it was just fun. It was fun to do.”
Pearce doesn’t do it alone. She co-directs with her daughter, Katrina Nicolayeff. Both are recognized champions in the fiddling community. Pearce has taken up competing again in the senior division.
Nicolayeff was a Junior Jammer herself, a serious fiddle player at 3 years old and taking lessons from her mother in the 1980s.
“It’s a way to express yourself,” said Nicolayeff. “I really love playing with other musician friends, and just improvising, and I enjoy playing for people, and making people happy. Or, you know, sometimes you make them cry.”
Lessons in the Junior Jammers became simple for Nicolayeff, so Pearce had to get creative in helping her develop.
“I think the hardest thing I ever did was … I found this recording of ‘Maiden’s Prayer,’” Pearce said.
“That was mean,” Nicolayeff chimes in. “It was really mean.”
“And I told her, I said, ‘You’re going to play this for your solo at the Hoedown, now get it learned.’”
“Maiden’s Prayer” is all double stops, where the musician plays two notes at once, playing on two strings.
“You said I couldn’t leave my room till I was done,” said Nicolayeff. “And this was back in the day of cassettes, so it wasn’t like you could just (slow it down) and learn it.”
Nicolayeff dedicated hours to learning the piece, then performed it in Weiser, where the national championships are held. A fellow musician who recorded “Maiden’s Prayer” approached her.
“He came up to me (and) he’s like, ‘You little brat, you learned that in double stops.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, didn’t you play it as double stops?’ He’s like, ‘No I played it, recorded the melody, and then I went back and recorded the harmony.’”
Nicolayeff basically played both parts at once.
“And she knows the whole time he did that,” Nicolayeff says, glancing at her mother. “And she made me learn it.”
After graduating from Junior Jammers, Nicolayeff brought world fame to the group. She is the current national champion, earning that title annually for the past five years. She is also a three-time world champion, and released her first album in 2013.
Nicolayeff, of Meridian, is 37 this year, and has two young musicians of her own, her 12-year-old son and her 7-year-old daughter. Her daughter is a fiddler and plays in the Idaho Junior Jammers.
The mother/daughter pair give lessons out of Pearce’s home in Nampa, teaching bluegrass, Celtic, Texas swing, and, of course, Old Time fiddling. They will start around 1:30 p.m. and continue into the evening, sometimes as late as 8 or 9 p.m.
“I didn’t want the fiddling world to die,” Pearce said. “And I think our goal in the Junior Jammers is to give the kids a good foundation of fiddling … And then one of the biggest goals that I have for the group is to give back to the community. And to make people happy.”