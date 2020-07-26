The Capitol Contemporary Gallery in Boise announced it is having an Open House First Thursday, 3 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 6. Two artists are showing new work there: Randy Van Dyck and Sue Latta.
“Absence,” is Van Dyck’s exhibit of new work of acrylic paintings. “My latest series of paintings are contemporary landscape interpretations titled ‘Transposed,’” said Van Dyck. “As the title suggests, it has to do with shifting traditional perceptions of the landscape through the removal and concentration on the individual flora and fauna, thus diverting the viewer’s focus. In these pieces, I create new dialog as it pertains to beauty, loss of habitat and conservation. The modern color blocks combined with the trompe l’oeil and surrealism help to further emphasize the interchange. My inspiration for the artwork also draws from parallels to the COVID-19 pandemic. The removal and separation of the subjects from the natural environment is similar in some ways to what we are dealing with in society today. This recent isolation provided new meaning and direction for my work.”
Latta is a mixed media sculptor. “This very strange moment in time has compelled me to contemplate the absence of everything that used to seem ‘normal’ about my life and the world we live in. My journey of contemplation over the last few months, which is starting to seem like years, vaguely resembles the stages of grief. I started with depression, which kept me from actually doing anything but think. Soon came what may have been denial, which induced a desire to find the beauty in every moment. Then I quickly transitioned into anger, which is where I find myself now. The work in this exhibition is the physical embodiment that process.”
All Covid-19 related mandated guidelines will be followed including frequent sanitation practices, wearing masks and social distancing. Private viewings are also available throughout the show’s duration., which runs until August 31.