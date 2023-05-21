Fruit-Bats - Chantal Anderson.jpg

Eric D. Johnson of Fruit Bats.

 Chantal Anderson

In some respects, Eric D. Johnson’s list of influences may seem a bit … unusual. He can (and gladly will) enthuse at length about his faves, including ‘80s new-wave-turned-post-rock act Talk Talk on one hand and the Grateful Dead on the other. And he’s got an equal amount of enthusiasm for both, disparate acts. As well as a host of others.

In some respects, that’s not surprising as his life’s been a blend of changes, of opposites and of allowing opportunities to meet with his own innate talent. So let’s start out an early March conversation with him by time-traveling to the Windy City during a particularly exciting time in Chicago’s rock history.

