I’m out of quarantine, unscathed by the novel coronavirus … for now.
What this experience has taught me, though, is a lot.
During my 14 days of isolation, I worked, cleaned — mopped and waxed floors, rearranged the living room, decluttered and streamlined. But most of all, I thought about “what if.”
What if I did get the COVID, and what if I was one of the ones to get really sick, go to the hospital, the ER, the ICU, get intubated ... and while in a medically-induced coma, sung to by my grandchildren via iPad — never again to see my friends and loved ones in person?
I know that most who get the virus don’t succumb to it. Most don’t even get all that sick. There are even a lot of folks who have no symptoms whatsoever.
But as a journalist, I have interviewed ICU nurses working on COVID wards since the pandemic began. One thing I keep hearing: it is a fickle virus. Yes, most who get very ill and most who die from it have “underlying health conditions,” “comorbitities,” and are, as they say, “of a certain age.” But some who don’t survive are seemingly in robust good health and young — in their 20s, 30s and 40s. “It’s a guessing game,” one nurse told me. “That’s what’s scary.”
And now, here I am. On the other side. Feeling like I dodged a bullet.
But I also am more committed to following the guidelines we all know so well by now. Washing my hands, sanitizing all spaces, avoiding in-person contact with others, physical distancing when I do venture out — to the dog park, the gas station, the post office. And above all, wearing a face mask when around anyone, including at home when in small spaces with my grandchildren and daughter. Because I don’t know where they might have been, hanging out with friends who I am sure they believe are following guidelines (but how can they know) … and on and on.
Last spring, I took a class at Boise State, “Rhetoric and Popular Culture.” For my final project, I did a presentation comparing the fictional pandemic in Stephen King’s “The Stand” to the real one that had just landed in our midst. Of course, there were many comparisons that didn’t work — “the superflu” in King’s work had a 99.4% death rate. And no one in the novel ever complained about a shortage of toilet paper. But there were some similarities. In both, authorities at first played down the seriousness. And both viruses, fictional and real, were wildly contagious.
In King’s book and in the made for television mini-series (hold on to your socks, there’s a remake coming out this month), there is a section that does an astounding bit of contact tracing. People in a movie theater are all infected by one cougher. They all go out and infect anyone and everyone with whom they are in contact. And those then infect others, causing a chain of infection that goes on and on. I think about that a lot these days. Especially as the numbers of infection in our community explode skyrocket.
I have also been reflecting on a moment I will treasure forever. My mother, Julie Huff, died of cancer in 2000. I was there at her side when she passed, holding her hand and singing one of her favorite songs to her, “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” from “My Fair Lady.” In that moment, the meaning of life came to me crystal clear: it’s all about loving your loved ones, and them loving you. Being with family and friends, sharing a smile or a laugh with a stranger. Touching the lives we can while we’re here.
And so that is what I have learned in my time of quarantine, or should I say, re-learned. And as teaching moments go, I think it is the biggest one ever. As corny as it may sound, The Beatles were 100% right: “All You Need Is Love.”
I am grateful for all of my friends and family and for all of you. I can’t wait until we can all be together again. Until we can share a smile … or a laugh.