On March 13, 2020, before she knew what the year ahead would bring, first lady Teresa Little helped lead the Idaho Women 100 kick-off event on the Capitol steps in celebration of women’s suffrage.
“It was a large gathering with people hugging, greeting each other warmly and in tight groups for photos,” Little wrote in a Feb. 16 newsletter reflecting on the past year. “It was also the date our governor, my husband, made all Idahoans first aware of the precautions we must begin to take due to the coronavirus.
“That was the very last day many of us gathered closely together with anyone without very careful consideration and precautions.”
Little later recalled a chilling memory earlier on that very day in a subsequent interview with this reporter.
“I can remember that Dave Jeppesen from the Department of Health and Welfare was in Brad’s office. I had left something on his desk and went in to retrieve it and overheard them talking. ‘Oh my gosh, does this mean I won’t be able to see my grandchildren?’ I said, kind of joking. I didn’t think that would become real.”
Little said she, along with countless other, has sorely missed being able to spend time with her family because of the pandemic. “On Christmas Day we met outside. We certainly didn’t share a meal. … Everything has changed.”
Little said she sees the pain people are going through, not just in her family, with her sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren, but in so many others. And she hopes with the vaccines becoming more and more available, that there is a real turning point in sight.
“That has been my focus as a family, as a community, as a country, that we all get through this,” she said. “At this point in the pandemic, we look back. We don’t recognize how much we’ve learned since the very, very beginning,” Little said. “No, we did not need to leave our groceries in the garage for five days. … I took all my rings off, was worried about germs in my rings, for five months,” she said, laughing. Turning serious again, she said: “We’ve just been trying to do the best we can with what we know.”
Little said it has also been hard dealing with people who shifted from acquiescing during the initial first wave of COVID-19 and its accompanying health restrictions, to denying its existence as a hoax and lashing out at Idaho officials, including the governor, who had declared a state of emergency for the state.
“I thought at first, oh my gosh, we are totally going to link arms and get through this together. It was a shock when it became so polarized.”
She was surprised, she said, by how cavalier people became in casting aspersion, in the mean-spirited diatribe that quickly evolved. It was hurtful and baffling.
“They’re just so entrenched in thinking (the pandemic) is not real and Brad’s doing a terrible job and on and on and on,” Little said. “It’s curious. I don’t know why people think they can shoot off in an email or text. … They’re not connecting that there’s a real human being on the other end. It’s interesting times we’re living in. I want to say we’re fortunate if we can get through this time intact. If I could just find the right words to communicate, if it could influence someone. At a certain point, people are so entrenched there’s nothing going to change their minds.”
Little said she, too, became a target. And while she’ll never get used to such skewering, “my thin skin is getting thicker as we go along,” she said.
Currently, Little, who at 66 qualified for and has received two Moderna vaccines, has been volunteering at drive-thru vaccine clinics in her hometown of Emmett. During her time there, she has seen Idaho’s COVID-19 numbers dip — and climb. It strengthens her dedication to get vaccines in arms. “You can’t anticipate the future, as all of us know. We still don’t know what lies ahead of us.”
Her hope is, as more vaccines become available, and as more people become eligible to get them, they will.
“We must do any and all that we can to encourage people this is a good thing. … It doesn’t mean you are free — it means that the greatest risk — that you will be very, very ill and die — is going away.”
In her newsletter, Little calls for patience — and hopes for a better future ahead.
“It remains a critical part of our path out of this pandemic to continue to mask (even two with the variants so prevalent), social distance, and wash our hands frequently. We have come so far in less than a year,” she wrote.
“Stay vigilant. Stay vigilant in honor of those who have died of COVID. Stay vigilant in support of those continuing to suffer long lasting effects of COVID illness. Stay vigilant to continue to protect your health and the health of all you encounter. Stay vigilant for all those doing their very best to keep you well.
“Stay vigilant so when this pandemic ends, we may, once again, safely gather in large groups, hug our loved ones and friends, celebrate birthdays, weddings and holidays, mourn our deceased, and begin to put a health crisis — turned ugly political mess — behind us.”