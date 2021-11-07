Myron Finkbeiner, 86, played two sports — basketball and baseball — during a historic — and wining — year at Nampa High. In this photo, he is holding a book he wrote: “The Cornerstones of Idaho Sports, a collection of essays by selected sportswriters and Myron Finkbeiner.”
Myron Finkbeiner founded the World Sports Humanitarian Hall of Fame — and always remembered his senior year at Nampa High School as “inspirational.” He had the idea to keep that memory alive by creating a trophy case holding memorabilia for the school.
The 1949-’50 Nampa High School basketball team. This image is from the high school yearbook. Myron Finkbeiner is No. 21, in the front row.
The 1949-’50 Nampa High School baseball team. This image is from the high school yearbook. Myron Finkbeiner is in the middle row, fourth from left.
Myron Finkbeiner passed away on June 27, 2021, leaving a trail of accomplishments and achievements that weave across the Treasure Valley, the nation and even the world. On Nov. 12 at 2 p.m., Finkbeiner’s legacy will be honored by friends and family, with a number of guest speakers who will be memorializing his many contributions to the community. The public is invited.
Here are some of his life’s highlights. Seventy years ago at Nampa High School, Finkbeiner was part of the winningest sports year in the Bulldog’s history, rolling from fall to summer like an unstoppable force of nature.
First, the football team went 9 and O. Then, it was time for roundball — and the basketball team posted a perfect 29 and 0 season.
Next up, baseball. The team cracked bats, scoring win after win, giving up just one loss and hitting enough homers to make it a trifecta — football, basketball, baseball — and they were crowned state champions in all three. Not to be left out, the boxing team followed suit, taking the district championship handily.
It was an almost-perfect year. Finkbeiner not only played on two of the winning teams — baseball and basketball — he made sure that magical year was commemorated for all time in a Nampa High School trophy case he filled with memorabilia and artifacts.
Finkbeiner went on to spend 25 years as a football coach, both for high school and college, and became the founder of the World Sports Humanitarian Hall of Fame, originally housed on the Boise State Campus, now at San Jose State University.
“Coffee Time with Myron’s Friends and Family” will take place in the gym, of course, at Nampa First Church of the Nazarene. There will be a “welcome” from Finkbeiner’s first player: Dr. Ron Kratzer, followed by a host of other speakers, including: Paul Finkbeiner; Mr. Darrell Reisch who played with Finkbeiner at NNC; Dr. Ted Anderson of Summer Basketball Camps; Mr. Ben Foster who served as assistant coach with him at Pasadena College and Point Loma University; Dr. Carroll Land, Athletic Director at Pasadena College and Point Loma University; Dr. Jerry Hul, advisor and co-worker at the World Sports Humanitarian Hall of Fame; and Mr. Larry Maneely, Chairman of the World Sports Humanitarian Hall of Fame.
