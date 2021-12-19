You feel dreamily askew, a bit off-kilter as you open the wrought iron gate, walk down a path and up the steps to the front door. And when you cross over the threshold, you feel as if you've time-traveled; you step squarely into the past where everything is as it was a couple hundred years ago. Welcome to the Eld house!
It seems doubly magical as the house is not only historically restored down to the rugs on the floor, pictures on the wall and wallpaper, furniture and accoutrements — it is currently decked out in all the season's frippery and finery, looking as picturesque in every room as a Victorian Christmas card.
"We both love Christmas," said Frank Eld with a twinkle in his eye, referring to he and his wife, Kathy.
Frank and Kathy Eld bought the circa 1893 home and moved it to its current location in the Northeast End in 2019. There, they painstakingly restored it to its original period luster, although Frank, a nationally recognized writer and lecturer on Finnish log construction, said Kathy did most of the work. Many may also know Frank for his decades-long dedication to the historical restoration and re-creation of the town of Roseberry, a hamlet just east of Donnelly that harkens back to its Finnish, late-1800s roots.
At Christmas time, the Elds decorate from top to bottom, inside and out. There are two Christmas trees — one even with real candles that will be lit during the celebration and dinner they have on Christmas Eve. It's a passion, Frank said, that he's held dear for many years, even though "we never believed in Santa Claus when I was a child. I always felt I was cheated in childhood. So Christmas became very important to me."
So important that, after wanting to be Santa Claus for a number of years, he finally grew out his beard about 20 years ago, "and started to be Santa Claus at the schools and at community gatherings … ." Kathy joined in, and they toured as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. One year, all dressed in red, they went on a trip by plane. "The ticket agent came over and tore up our boarding tickets," said Frank — "and gave us first class."
Every year on Christmas Eve, there is a solemn ceremony at the Eld House and it begins when their granddaughter comes down the stairs with a Santa Lucia candle-lit crown on her head. Then comes the lighting of the candles on the tree and a moment of silence as everyone present remembers their ancestors … "it is in remembrance of those who've gone before," Frank Eld said, a catch in his voice.
There is Glogg or Gloög, a spiced wine with raisins, cinnamon sticks and orange slices, keeping warm on the stove — and Lutefisk soup, a traditional dish handed down by Frank Eld's grandmother.
"I love Christmas," Frank said, with that twinkle in his eyes. For both him and Kathy, it truly is the best time of the year. "It's where we bring joy."