Pearl Martin-Hickey celebrated her 100th birthday last week! A Treasure Valley native, Pearl Martin-Hickey was born April 16, 1921 in Emmett. She was a resident of Nampa for 86 years before moving to Arizona and then Indiana to be near her daughter.
Pearl Martin-Hickey was married to Gilbert Martin and Earl Hickey, who both are deceased, and Pearl is mother to two children: Judy Cash of Danville, Indiana and Duane (Vicki) Martin of Yachats, Oregon. The family includes four grand children: Trista Caster, Harrison Cash, Dustin Martin and Douglas Martin, and six great-children: Tanner Caster, Madison Caster, Evelyn Cash, Wyatt Whitaker, Noah Martin and Mason Martin.
Pearl currently resides in a Memory Care facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. Even though she no longer remembers her friends and family, she has not forgotten Nampa and recalls living there and is very proud of it! Due to Covid restrictions she had only a visit from her daughter Judy, grandson Harrison and great-granddaughter Evelyn. Her favorite part was the flowers and the cake! Her one goal in life was to live to be 100 and she made that accomplishment!