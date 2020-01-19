McCALL — Make sure there’s good tread on your snow tires! McCall is gearing up for its biggest, showiest and snowiest party of the year — and you don’t want to miss it. This year the fun starts on Friday, Jan. 24 and lasts until Sunday, Feb. 2. More than 60,000 revelers annually drive up to the town of 3,000 to join in during the 10-day winter jubilee.
This year’s theme is: “It’s A Kids World,” and the snow sculptures will likely reflect various takes on the notion. “It’s really asking the community and visitors to see through a child’s eyes, and look at the world with that innocence and joy,” said Allison Wright, the McCall Winter Carnival director. “Sometimes it is good to let go a little bit and just have some fun.”
Carnival-goers can enjoy the traditional fireworks, Mardi Gras Parade and snow sculptures along with other festivities such as snowshoe golf, the Flash Point Snow Bike Race, McCall Starz on Ice, bingo — and a beard and hairy-legs contest.
There will also be a Yukon Quest and Iditarod qualifying sled dog race in two distances: a 150-mile course and a 300-mile course. The race is part of the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown that also includes Oregon’s Eagle Cap Extreme and Montana’s Race to the Sky.
New this year is a local talent showcase on the second Saturday, Feb. 1, where revelers will enjoy youth to adult organizations presenting their music and dancing skills. The main stage will host additional local live music by Innocent Man, Free Peoples, and High Pine Whiskey Yell.
The Winter Carnival dates back to 1924, when McCall created the Payette Lake Sports Carnival but ended when gambling became illegal in 1941.
In 1965, a two-day McCall Winter Carnival was held at Brundage Mountain Resort, and included slalom racing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, and snowshoe and snowcat races.
Over the years it has expanded and is now one of the “Top 100 Events in North America,” according to the American Bus Association.
For more information about the carnival or to find a list of lodging options, visit McCallChamber.org, or call: (208) 634-7631 or (800) 260-5130 (toll free).