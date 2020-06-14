Unprecedented. Unbelievable. A cataclysmic event never before experienced in our lifetimes.
In mid- to late-March, when the global pandemic, the coronavirus, hit in Idaho, sending all of us inside our homes under a “stay home” order mandated by Gov. Brad Little, the phrase I remember hearing most was: This is crazy.
Almost immediately, as fly-on-the-wall journalists, we knew how important it was to reflect what was — and is — going on during these turbulent and challenging times. Nearly simultaneously, as historians, the Idaho State Historical Society knew that documenting these times was of inestimable value for now and for generations to come: To cull the stories told by people in our own communities, in their own words, to tell what it was — and is — like, how they felt, what they feel, to put down their own thoughts and emotions.
When we at the paper saw that ISHS put out a call to all Idahoans to share their COVID-19 stories, Idaho Press reached out to lend a helping hand. A partnership was formed and now, together, we are archiving and providing a historical record for the people in our communities, for now and the future. When our great-grandchildren look up and ask: "What was it like to live in the global pandemic of 2020?" We'll have answers.
To tell your COVID-19 story, or to read the many — close to 100 — already posted, go to the ISHS website: history.idaho.gov and click on "Idaho History at Home."
Here, in the first of a series, are three of "Your COVID-19 stories," from the humorous (what, no toilet paper?) to the sublime. We are bringing you these stories because they are a community touch point for us all. And in these times of no contact, any touch we can get is priceless and a way for us all to be together.
And to get a little more perspective on the matter, I talked with State Historian HannaLore Hein (pronounced: Hanna Lorie Hine) via email about why our collective storytelling matters.
Jeanne Huff: What is the historical significance of Idahoans telling their own stories about the pandemic?
HannaLore Hein: Historians rely on a variety of primary source materials to interpret the past, but some of the most valuable materials are personal accounts. Idahoans need to think of their story and their experience during this pandemic as a piece of evidence that future historians can use to understand the breadth and depth of this pandemic. Personal accounts from one hundred years ago might look like journals, diaries, or letters sent or received.
Today, our medium for creating records has changed — but that does not detract from the importance of these stories. Historians of the future will look upon these collected stories and see a robust historical record. With this material, they will be able to craft a more authentic and impactful historical narrative about this time in Idaho history. It is also important that our historical record represent the diversity of the state today, and one way we can accomplish that is to solicit and seek out the material culture and stories of individuals.
JH: How will it help people in the future to better understand this unparalleled global event?
HH: Although you might consider your experience, on its own, to be of no real consequence, future historians and scholars will look at your experience within the context of others’ experiences, and that is where the magic happens. They will be able to analyze your story alongside the documents of government agencies, and Idaho businesses and even historic newspaper articles to understand how certain decisions may have impacted individuals during the COVID pandemic.
These future historians will also have a unique lived experience that will influence the questions they ask of the past — but despite the questions they ask, historians search for trends and patterns that can inform decisions about their present and their future. That is really what studying history can help us all achieve — we can imagine a better tomorrow.
JH: Do individual stories really mean that much?
HH: Individual accounts always add value to a historical narrative. Organizational or government records, along with published reports or trade journals, allow historians to build the framework for their analysis. But the individual experience adds the flavor and detail to many of those interpretations. These personal experiences can also help people connect with that period in history, as individual accounts can make history more relatable.
JH: Some may think: "My story doesn't matter." As a historian, what would you say to that?
HH: I believe everyone’s story matters, and unfortunately, the historical record doesn’t always reflect that. In many cases, the historical record represents a singular experience, typically that of the well-to-do white men. But as part of this initiative, during this pandemic and global crisis, we have an opportunity to collect records from this time that reflect the experiences of everyone, including children, young adults, and the elderly. Even if COVID has not touched your life in a traumatic or devastating way, your experiences still have value and should be collected and saved for posterity.
JH: What else would you like to say?
HH: I hope that by contributing to this story-collecting initiative or by donating objects, photographs, or other materials to the Idaho State Historical Society, people will feel more connected to their statewide community.
Although social distancing might enhance the feeling of disconnection, I think that this opportunity for sharing stories and donating materials is a small, silver-lining in this global pandemic, and the act of sharing can help rebuild our connections to each other and our state’s history.