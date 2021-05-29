On May 8, at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa, Robert Beaman received a prestigious award: the Federal Aviation Administration’s Wright Brothers Master Pilot award. Beaman’s achievement is based on a 50-year accident free flight roster as a pilot, including six years of U.S. Navy aviation, 27 years as a helicopter pilot in the Army and 10 years as a contractor pilot after his retirement from the military service as an Army Chief Warrant Officer- 5.
“It wasn’t easy,” Beaman said, “because for almost 40 years I was a military combat pilot instructor — when you’re out there with people trying to kill you everyday.” It was a lot of Army tactical flying “a lot of low-level stuff,” Beaman said.
Beaman’s aviation history as a pilot spanned from his first solo flight on March 3, 1971 to March 3, 2021. to March 3, 2021.
In addition, Beaman’s career includes years dedicated to improving safety in the military’s aviation programs, as well as providing leadership and being a mentor in training other pilots, and coordinating multiforce aviation programs and missions.
The award bestowed on Beaman is not one to be taken lightly.
“This is a very prestigious award within the aviation community that requires an independent third party submittal and several independent endorsements,” according to Beaman’s close friend, Capt. J C Kvamme, a retired U.S. Naval officer.
Beaman, “Bob” to his friends and family, is also a volunteer guide at the Warhawk Air Museum and is an expert in military aviation, said Kvamme. After the award ceremony, Beaman gave a presentation on the USS Forrestal (CV-59) fire that happened on July 29, 1967 while he was deployed to the Gulf of Tonkin during the Vietnam War. The fire killed 134 and injured 161 sailors.
“This event is very personal to Bob as he was stationed aboard the carrier when this happened coincidentally on his 21st birthday,” Kvamme said, “and he was intimately involved with fighting to save the ship.”
“I was on the flight deck,” Beaman said. “I had been in Vietnam five days.”
A Zuni rocket had hit the late Sen. John McCain’s jet in the fuel tank, said Beaman. “A minute later, a bomb exploded and set off nine other bombs. We fought fire for two days. That was my introduction to adulthood. … I thought it was going to be the last day of my life.”
While Beaman survived the ordeal, the experience left an enduring mark on his life since. “I don’t have survivor guilt anymore … but it put the onus on me to live … I wanted to make sure I didn’t live a wasted life.”