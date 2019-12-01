Enchantment and shopping are two words that may best describe the holiday season. The Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa is hosting events that feature both: a gingerbread house contest — that’s the enchantment part — and the Hip Holiday market. Both feature local businesses and vendors and invite the public’s participation.
The Fourth Annual Gingerbread House contest is slated for Dec. 5 to Dec. 30 and features submissions from local businesses competing for the top award. So far, eight have entered the contest, and there is room for two more, said Chloe Hanson, event coordinator at the Flying M Coffeegarage.
“The theme this year is ‘Once Upon A Time,’” said Hanson, adding that participants can use whatever materials they wish behind the scenes to stabilize the houses, but “everything showing has to be edible.”
The houses are judged by the public and Flying M customers can vote once per visit, Hanson said.
“They can vote everyday if they want,” she said.
Voters are entered into a drawing for a $25 gift card from one of the participating businesses.
The 14th Annual Hip Holiday Craft Market on Saturday, Dec. 7, will feature 35 vendors. This year’s market includes an incentive for early-bird shoppers: “The first 50 customers who make a purchase will get a free Mimosa in a commemorative flute,” Hanson said.
Mimosas and mulled wine by Prefunk will also be available for purchase.