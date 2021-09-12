We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Fleet Reserve Association sponsors Americanism essay contest for middle and higher school students
NAMPA—Students in the seventh through twelfth grades are invited to participate in the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) annual Americanism Essay Contest. This year’s topic is “Why I am proud to be an American.”
FRA Branch 382 in Nampa is pleased to sponsor any local students wishing to enter the contest. Local winning essays in each grade level will advance to the regional competition, with those winners advancing to a national level of competition. This year four local entries made it to the regionals, with two of those reaching the national level. Cash awards are given at each level of competition, with a grand prize of $5,000.
The FRA is a nonprofit U.S. military and veterans organization headquartered in Alexandria, Va. and chartered by the United States Congress that represents the interests of enlisted Navy, Coast Guard and Marine veterans and active-duty personnel in the United States.