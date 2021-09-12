Support Local Journalism


NAMPA—Students in the seventh through twelfth grades are invited to participate in the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) annual Americanism Essay Contest. This year’s topic is “Why I am proud to be an American.”

FRA Branch 382 in Nampa is pleased to sponsor any local students wishing to enter the contest. Local winning essays in each grade level will advance to the regional competition, with those winners advancing to a national level of competition. This year four local entries made it to the regionals, with two of those reaching the national level. Cash awards are given at each level of competition, with a grand prize of $5,000.

To participate, contact FRA Branch President Danny Hunt at 208-629-0863 or danhnt1197@gmail.com, or the Branch Essay Committee Chairman Roger Christopher at 208-794-6637 or rwchristopher@gmail.com. For more information, visit fra.org/essay.

The FRA is a nonprofit U.S. military and veterans organization headquartered in Alexandria, Va. and chartered by the United States Congress that represents the interests of enlisted Navy, Coast Guard and Marine veterans and active-duty personnel in the United States.

