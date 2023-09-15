Once upon a time, Idaho had close to a thousand fire lookouts, perched on mountaintops throughout the state’s vast forested areas.
As new fire spotting technology developed, fire towers became increasingly obsolete, with the number dwindling down to a current count of about 170.
A new book, “The Last Lookout on Dunn Peak: Fire Spotting in Idaho’s St. Joe National Forest,” recounts the story of the last person to man one of the lookouts that was essential to fighting wildfires decades ago.
Author Nancy Sule Hammond said her husband, Don, a U.S. Forest Service fire spotter for three seasons, was first inspired to become a fire lookout when he was a teenager, after watching an episode of the old TV show "Lassie."
“The main character was acting as a lookout on a tower … and Don decided then and there, he wanted to go to the wilds of the west and become a fire lookout,” Nancy said in a phone interview from their home in Kimberly. “He’s held onto this dream for a long time.”
The two met during high school at a YMCA dance, and while they dated, Nancy said, Don shared about the calling he felt to be a minister, while still holding onto the fire lookout dream.
His chance came the summer of 1972. The young newlyweds had moved to Moscow, where Don was enrolled at the University of Idaho and Nancy was working. Don had a summer job thinning trees for the forest service when one of the lookouts suddenly quit. His supervisor put his name forward, and before they knew it, Nancy and Don were packing up their little green station wagon for the harrowing drive up to the Dunn Peak lookout in St. Joe National Forest.
They had a few surprises waiting for them, starting with the rough and winding road.
“That was a shock for us, we had never seen such a road,” Nancy said. “When the road was finally level, and we could look out and see a panorama, we were stunned because there were no trees.”
Don and Nancy learned about the Big Burn, a devastating fire that ravaged the west in 1910, claiming over dozens of lives and burning three million acres. To this day, it’s the largest wildfire in U.S. history.
In 1936, another big fire went through the area. “The trees they tried to reforest with weren’t suited to the climate, so they died,” Nancy said. “There were a few lodgepole pines, so they were growing … but they weren’t tall enough to show above the weeds that were growing.”
After they got over the shock of the landscape, they were in for a few more surprises. They had to haul all their gear up to the “cab” part of the tower, where they would live (Nancy had to keep working in town and came to the tower on weekends). There were heavy metal cannisters of water to heft up and down the steps, and then the sky put on a “welcome-to-the-mountain” show for them.
“As we were unpacking and carrying things in, we got a doozy of an introduction that night,” Nancy recalled. “Lightning and thunder all around us. The storm stalled over our heads. We were assured we would survive the storm, but still I had never experienced being that close to lightning before. I was scared, then I thought, this is exciting!”
They did indeed survive the storm, and several other new and thrilling experiences, interspersed with many mundane moments of scanning the surrounding landscape for any wisps of smoke. Don’s days were filled with using the Osborne Firefinder, walking the catwalk while scanning for smoke, meticulously recording lightning strikes and staying in regular contact with radio dispatchers.
They had their dog Misty as a companion, a lively dalmatian who ate huckleberries straight off the bushes and terrorized the squirrels that lived near the tower. There were occasional encounters with wildlife, and one especially frightening experience. “You’ll just have to read the book to find out about that,” she said.
Interwoven through their personal story in the book are bits of history about wildfires like the Big Burn, Idaho’s national forests and the railroad line that cuts through northern Idaho, part of which used to be electrified.
Nancy said after that first summer on the tower, Don was ready to sign up for another summer, but budget cuts meant the Dunn Peak fire lookout would not be staffed, ever again. So Don took a position at the Middle Sister Peak lookout the summer of 1973. They had an eventful summer there, with a close call with a wildfire.
Then, they moved on with life. Don’s work as a pastor had the family moving frequently, and their two sons kept them busy. Nancy settled into a career as an industrial hygienist for several entities, including the National Laboratory in Washington and the Department of Energy.
But they came back one more time, 37 years later, to the Middle Sisters lookout, for one last fire season. Some things hadn’t changed … like having to use outhouses, creature invasions and the dangers and duties of fire spotting.
“We still had our challenges,” Nancy said. “But the world had changed in the time we were gone. We had very few visitors the first time we were there, and this time everyone had ATV’s and GPS and we were inundated with people. Some of them were really nice, and some of them were really not nice. Some came up drunker than skunks with guns and scared the bejeebers out of us.”
Through her book, Nancy conveys a sense of wonder at the opportunity Don’s dream gave them to experience what few people have … to spend a summer in a remote wilderness, twenty feet off the ground in a lookout tower on top of a mile-high mountain.
As she says in the book, “How many people get to do this?”
“The Last Lookout on Dunn Peak” is available through bookstores nationwide or direct from Basalt Books at basaltbooks.wsu.edu.