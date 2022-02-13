NAMPA—If you’re looking for a roundabout way to incorporate more art into your life, it may be as simple as going for a drive around Nampa and seeking out the new art installations at two traffic circles.
The roundabout at Midland Avenue and Ustick Road features a replica of the old Canyon County courthouse. The metal sculpture, installed last August, was designed and created by Ken McCall of McCall Studios in Garden City.
Nick Lehman, engineer for the Nampa Highway District Number 1, said his predecessor oversaw the first few roundabout art installations. He was a bit of a history buff and wanted the art to have a local tie to the area and give a nod to the transportation sector.
The first roundabout art installation was the Guffey Bridge at Robinson Boulevard and Victory Road, followed by a replica of the Boise trolley at the Amity Road and Robinson Boulevard roundabout.
Then came the Happy Valley Road and Victory Road roundabout, featuring a replica of the Wright Flyer.
Lehman said the Canyon County courthouse replica sits where Nampa and Caldwell meet and felt like a good spot for a replica of the historic building. “We wanted to try something a little bit different and see if we could do a building,” he said.
The most recent roundabout art installation is at Star Road and Cherry Lane and features an antique horse-drawn road grader being pulled by two fabricated draft horses. Lehman said the grader, which they found in a junkyard, was originally pulled by horses and they believe it was later modified to be pulled by a tractor.
The horses pulling the grader are the handiwork of artist Travis Emmen, originally from the Treasure Valley and now living in North Carolina.
“I try to do movement and show power, and I came across images of diff draft horses doing heavy pulling so that’s what I went with,” Emmen said of the design process.
He started by fabricating a skeleton for each horse, then added the “skin” or sheet metal pieces. Emmen’s work features puzzle pieces, cutting each piece as he goes and using a teardrop hammer to tack it all together before welding it.
It took eight months to complete the horses, which weigh about 1,000 pounds each. He fabricated them at his shop in North Carolina and trucked them here for the installation in early January.
Lehman said they’ve gotten positive community response to the roundabout art, which is approved by the Nampa Highway District board of commissioners. The art installations, which cost roughly $30,000 each, enables the roundabouts to be low maintenance, without the need for irrigation or trees or shrubbery.
“It’s a nice thing to look at and it’s a way to honor our history, and a way to get local artists involved as well,” he said.