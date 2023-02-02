Support Local Journalism


AJ Winslow grew up in Boise and began his filmmaking career at Capital High School.

“I recently produced an indie film titled ‘Freedom’s Path’ and I’m extremely humbled and excited to share it with nationwide audiences, including in Boise, beginning Feb. 3 for Black History Month,” Winslow wrote in an email. A portion of every ticket sold will be donated to underfunded Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Winslow said.

