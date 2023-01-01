When I reached him in early December, Alexander Milles, marketing coordinator for The Teff Company, was occupied with a question: Which teff-based treat would make the best free samples?
“We’ve been doing gingerbread cookies for a while, but once Christmas is over the time for those may have passed. We might go back to shortbread cookies,” he mused.
Milles’ consideration wasn’t idle. He hoped that the perfect teff finger food would help win the favor of attendees of the upcoming Field to Fork Festival, who might be trying his company’s Idaho-grown African grain for the first time.
“I think you have to go big or go home for this festival — so we’ve got to bring something impressive!” he said.
A First-of-its-Kind Food Festival
Milles’ booth will be one of nearly 100 popping up on the top two floors of Jack’s Urban Meeting Place (JUMP) on Thursday, Jan. 19 for the 2023 Field to Fork Festival from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. The festival is the first of its kind from FARE Idaho, a trade association representing more than 300 Idaho farmers, ranchers, restaurateurs, food producers, and beverage industry professionals who banded together during COVID-19.
In addition to the trade show from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., the public event will include chef-led culinary workshops (complete with first-come-first-serve bites) and panel discussions with local experts on topics ranging from craft beer brewing to meat processing. The panels and classes will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in breakout rooms near the tradeshow.
With this event and more, FARE hopes to connect people at all levels of Idaho’s food and beverage industry, from the diner to the grower, and build resilience in the Gem State’s food systems. (FARE stands for food, agriculture, restaurant and beverage establishments.)
“There’s only so much networking that you can do between producers and retailers over email or a phone call. … We wanted to bring everyone together to talk not only about issues but how the food arrives on the plate and how we can work together as a collective,” Katie Baker, FARE Idaho’s executive director, told me over coffee.
Rocci Johnson, a FARE board of directors member and the Field to Fork Festival event chair, echoed her message.
“This is partly a celebration [of Idaho food and beverage], but it’s also connecting the dots,” she said.
Every Booth Tells a Story
Not far from The Teff Company’s booth, Jan. 19 Field to Fork attendees will find sixth-generation rancher Brett Wilder shuffling fliers and handing out order forms from behind the Boise River Lamb booth.
Brett and his wife, Liz, are second-generation sheep producers, raising meat animals alongside Brett’s parents’ breeding stock at their family ranch in Caldwell. The Wilders have sold their Suffolk lamb directly to consumers and to eateries like Leku Ona, The Refuge Restaurant and Lounge, and Ruth’s Chris since 2020.
“We’re really hoping that we can continue, with FARE, to strengthen our local food supply system [and] increase consumers’ interest in and palette for lamb,” Liz said.
The couple are new members of FARE Idaho, and said the Field to Fork Festival inspired them to sign up. Like Alex Milles of The Teff Company, who is also a member of and volunteer with FARE, the Wilders want to raise awareness about the quality of their product and get it into the hands of more people. They’re particularly focused on connecting with restaurants that might want to put Idaho lamb on the menu.
“I would love to have at least one solid new relationship coming out of that [Field to Fork] event,” Brett said.
When the trade show wraps at 1 p.m., vendors like Brett Wilder and Alex Milles can sit in on the day’s final few chef-led workshops and panel discussions. “Growing Idaho Markets: Partnerships between Producers and Independent Retailers and Restaurants’’ is slated for 3-3:45 p.m. — a prime time to reach both vendors and the local eaters.
In advance of the event, I spoke with Collette DePhelps, a member of the FARE Idaho board of directors and a community food systems area educator with the University of Idaho Extension. She’ll be on stage at JUMP to moderate the panel. Through storytelling, she’ll encourage panelists to answer questions like, “Why is it important for co-ops to work with local vendors to bring Idaho products to their shelves?” and “Why are restaurant partnerships important to growers?”
“If you’re a grower or restaurant owner or retailer and you decide you want to go to this panel, you’re going to learn a lot about what makes these relationships work and have an opportunity to ask some questions,” Phelps explained. “And if you’re an eater who really loves local food, you’re going to learn a lot about the intricacies of how and why these relationships happen.”
The panel will feature Melinda Schab of the Moscow Food Co-op, George Skandalos of Maialina Pizzeria Napoletana, Wilder Jones of Wild Spaces Farm and King’s Crown Organic Farm, Karyn Levin of Global Gardens, and Justin Buckley, the FARE Idaho Program Manager.
FARE Takes ‘Local’ to the Legislature
Katie Baker and Rocci Johnson explained FARE has tried to make its festival as accessible as possible. The association handed out free booth space to farmers and offered 10 $300 stipends for producers traveling to Boise.
For FARE, success means not only connecting its members with the public and each other, but also raising awareness with legislators about local food issues to prevent another COVID-19-type supply chain crisis. To help make that happen, the Field to Fork Festival will wrap with a closing celebration at Amsterdam Lounge for members, elected officials, and the Idaho Wine Commission.
The closing celebration at Amsterdam Lounge isn’t open to the public, but Baker and Johnson hope the connections built there will affect all of our plates — reshaping the way our food travels, literally, from “field to fork.”
Editor’s Note: Reporter Lex Nelson is a member of and former volunteer with FARE Idaho.