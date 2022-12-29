In years past, I have written two best-album columns to end each year — one devoted to my picks for the best higher-profile releases and a separate column on the best albums I heard that flew under the radar. I’ve realized that with tens of thousands of albums released each year no single critic can listen to all of the albums that belong on a year-end best album list. What’s more, there are some genres that I just don’t listen to much, including hip-hop, EDM and top 40 pop. So I’m sure I overlooked some deserving acts from those and other musical worlds. And having seen the best album lists from “Rolling Stone,” “Paste” and many other outlets I also know I’m not tapped into what’s trendy or hip. Still, I checked out a ton of albums in 2022 — 2,200 on Spotify alone, plus albums I hadn’t heard that landed on multiple other best album lists. So here are this year’s albums I felt stood above the crowd.
Tedeschi Trucks Band: “I Am The Moon” — If the outsized talent of this band wasn’t already apparent, the Tedeschi Trucks Band made an emphatic statement with 2022’s most ambitious project — four thematically linked albums all joined under the title “I Am The Moon.” It’s a rich and varied musical banquet encompassing Southern-tinged rock, pop, country, soul and blues, with very few lulls along the way. This is my pick for album of the year.
Midnight Oil: “Resist” — This dynamic Australian band played their farewell tour this year, and if “Resist” is the final album, the band went out with a bang. Mixing stirring rockers (“The Barka-Darling River,” “At the Time of Writing”) with quieter tunes possessing appropriate tension (“We Resist,” “We Are Not Afraid”) and a good bit of social commentary, “Resist” is one of the Oil’s best albums.
Lannie Flowers: “Flavor of the Month” — Flowers delivers another first-rate outing, with 14 relentlessly melodic, mostly energetic songs in the tradition of the Beatles and Big Star — all of which were previously released as download-only singles. Far from a flavor of the month, this collection will be a timeless power pop classic.
Fantastic Negrito: “White Jesus Black Problems” — Fantastic Negrito is proving to be the closest thing the current music scene has to Prince. His sixth album is a lively tour through rock, soul, funk, gospel and other styles with some sharp social commentary.
The Well Wishers: “Blue Sky Sun” — This veteran group’s latest album is filled with crisp, guitar-centered tunes with sturdy vocal melodies. Fans of groups like the Posies or Cheap Trick will want to get to know the Well Wishers.
Spoon: “Lucifer On The Sofa” — If ever a band understands the notion of less is more, it’s Spoon. Britt Daniel and crew continue to mine a minimalist rock approach that’s edgy in the right ways and sound as fresh as ever.
Jeremy Ivey: “Invisible Pictures” — Ivey’s finely crafted songs fall somewhere between Americana and pop, which means they’re melodic, but have enough grit to give the music some welcome weight.
The Beths: “Expert in a Dying Field” — Lots of today’s modern pop albums lean heavily into modern production and synthetic sonics. Not to say the production on “Expert in a Dying Field” is lacking, but the straight-forward guitar pop-rock sound allows the hooks to shine throughout the album.
Angel Olsen: “Big Time” — In an earlier era, Olsen might have been encouraged to be another Loretta Lynn or Tammy Wynette. As it is, her twang-accented balladry works in these times because she knows how to craft an appealing vocal melody and a relatable lyric and surround it with sympathetic, and sometimes dynamic, musical backing that enhances rather than interferes with the vocal.
Rosalie Cunningham: “Two Piece Puzzle” — Eclectic only begins to describe “Two Piece Puzzle.” Just consider how “Tristitia Amnesia” puts some prog rock into a pop song or “Duet” has an old West saloon piano rag hiding inside a psychedelic pop song. Like a musical funhouse, “Two Piece Puzzle” has more twists than a pretzel and provides a fun ride from start to finish.
Honorable Mention — Here are 25 more albums that make up the next tier of my favorites — and there’s not much separating them from the top 10.
Eddie Vedder: “Earthling” (rock); Sarah Borges: “Together Alone” (roots rock); Elvis Costello: “A Boy Named If” (rock); Maggie Rogers: “Surrender” (alt-pop); Bird Streets: “Lagoon” (power pop); Ruthie Foster: “Healing Time” (soul, blues, rock); Beachheads: “Beachheads II” (rocking pop); Wet Leg: “Wet Leg” (pop-rock); Alvvays: “Blue Rev” (pop-rock); Amoeba Teen: “Amoeba Teen” (power pop); Mitski: “Laurel Hell” (synth-pop); Dan Andriano and the Bygones: “Dear Darkness” (power pop); Sophie and the Broken Things: “Delusions of Grandeur” (alt-country); Carla Geneve: “Learn To Like It” (rocking Americana); Matt Pearce and the Mutiny: “The Soul Food Store” (blues, soul, rock); Dan Israel: “Seriously” (brisk rock and folk ballads); Julia Jacklin: “Pre Pleasure” (pop balladry); Dave Scarbrough: “Happy Ever After” (power pop); T.G. Copperfield: “Snakes and Dust” (folk-rock); Emperor Penguin: “Sunday Carvery” (power pop); MJ Lenderman: “Boat Songs” (Southern rock); Tamar Berk: “Start at the End” (pop-rock); Elf Power: “Artificial Countrysides” (folk-pop); The Bishop’s Daredevil Stunt Club: “Please Stand By” (power pop); Oceanator: “Nothing’s Ever Fine” (rock).