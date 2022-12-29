Support Local Journalism


In years past, I have written two best-album columns to end each year — one devoted to my picks for the best higher-profile releases and a separate column on the best albums I heard that flew under the radar. I’ve realized that with tens of thousands of albums released each year no single critic can listen to all of the albums that belong on a year-end best album list. What’s more, there are some genres that I just don’t listen to much, including hip-hop, EDM and top 40 pop. So I’m sure I overlooked some deserving acts from those and other musical worlds. And having seen the best album lists from “Rolling Stone,” “Paste” and many other outlets I also know I’m not tapped into what’s trendy or hip. Still, I checked out a ton of albums in 2022 — 2,200 on Spotify alone, plus albums I hadn’t heard that landed on multiple other best album lists. So here are this year’s albums I felt stood above the crowd.

Tedeschi Trucks Band: “I Am The Moon” — If the outsized talent of this band wasn’t already apparent, the Tedeschi Trucks Band made an emphatic statement with 2022’s most ambitious project — four thematically linked albums all joined under the title “I Am The Moon.” It’s a rich and varied musical banquet encompassing Southern-tinged rock, pop, country, soul and blues, with very few lulls along the way. This is my pick for album of the year.

