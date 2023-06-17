This is a Father’s Day story.
It’s also a story about putting blood, sweat and tears into creating something “new” out of keeping some of the best parts of the “old.”And finally, it’s a story about community — that larger family in which we all live.
Question: How many times have you walked past the old Blues Bouquet, peered inside through the iconic door’s dusty, broken glass windows and relived nights of revelry that may forever haunt the place like party ghosts?
After sitting vacant for most of the last decade, developers of the historic A.S. Tiner building at 1010 W. Main St. have moved forward with plans for the site and are getting ready to open doors to a boutique hotel, a French brasserie-styled restaurant, Irish gastropub and two bars, all while “honoring its rich history.” They are christening it The Avery.
STEEPED IN HISTORY
The four-story Renaissance-style building was originally designed by the firm of Wayland & Fennell in 1910 for the New Boz Theater and Manitou Hotel. It operated as a theater and hotel until it closed in the 1960s. The upper three floors have been vacant since.
The ground floor became a nightclub, the Blues Bouquet, in the early 1970s. In 2015, after countless beer- and booze-soaked floors were mopped, the concert and pool hall closed permanently.
HOW IT ALL CAME TOGETHER
Cal Elliott, The Avery’s chef, designer and co-owner, along with his wife, Ashley Guzman, who also shares in the design elements, bought the building in May 2015 with the idea of redeveloping it. “I came up with the concept and have been working on the project for six years,” Elliott said. Soon, they brought local developer Mike Hormeachea on board. Hormeachea became an enthusiastic partner.
“This was probably the biggest challenge of preserving a historic building and making it also like new. We had to build a whole new staircase inside the building. This is a time machine.”
Hormeachea is talking about a “if these walls could talk” sort of time machine. During construction, which basically gutted the old building and built a new one inside of it, they ran into some interesting “finds” behind the walls and inside hidden spaces.
“We found some old magazines and old boxing posters,” said Elliott. Ashley said there was a story attached to those posters. “The legend was that there were lots of card games here with downtown elites and officials — and every once in a while, a boxing match — in the hotel.” Some of the posters have found a new home in Tiner’s Alley.
HOMETOWN ROOTS
A 1991 graduate of Borah High, Elliott remembers the Bouquet fondly and wanted to restore the building while paying homage to former owners and designers. For instance, the name, The Avery — which is both the name of the hotel and the French brasserie — is in deference to the building’s original namesake. The designer’s granddaughter was named “Averyl,” said Elliott, and her name was etched into the side of the building — “but the ‘l’ was hard to read so it became known as ‘The Avery,’” he said. And what became of little Averyl? She is still alive, living in Redmond, Washington and “she wants to be a part of the opening,” said Elliott. “She’s in her mid 80s.”
The new hotel will include 39 rooms on the second, third and fourth floors. The Avery restaurant (Main Street side) will be a 90-seat restaurant serving American food made with the French technique — at first only dinner, but plans are for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Tiner’s Alley (alley side) will be a 70-seat Irish-styled gastropub open late afternoon through late evening. The place also has two fireplaces.
Tiner’s Alley is another tip of the hat to history, said Elliott. The name is an homage “is to pay tribute to the Tiner family,” the building’s original owners. And while he’s still working on the menu, Elliott said it won’t be burgers and pizza, but to expect Old World English pub-style food, such as braised lamb shanks and steak and stilton pies or Scotch eggs.
Elliott said they also plan to partner with Life’s Kitchen, the nonprofit that gives work opportunities and life skills to at-risk youth ages 16-24.
And if you’re wondering what happened to The Bouquet’s historic bar of yore? Don’t worry … that’s not going anywhere.
“It’s a 1903 Brunswick Bar, the Delmonico model,” said Elliott. “We took it down — and it’s going to be in Tiner’s Alley.”
A FAMILY AFFAIR
Elliott met his wife, Ashley Guzman, a Parsons Design School grad, after moving to New York. After two successful restaurant ventures, he said they decided that family was paramount. Elliott’s parents, Robert and Carol Elliott, lived in Boise, and “my dad was instrumental in us getting the building,” said Cal Elliott. “He negotiated the purchase of the building. He’s been a part of the project since Day 1.”
After purchasing the old building, they spent the next few years with one foot in New York and the other in Boise. Guzman began working on design elements in May 2015, “to bring back the feeling” of what the grand hotel was like. After moving to Boise, the husband and wife team decided to open another venture, Little Pearl, while the larger project was ongoing. And, they decided to start their own family. Levi Rose just had her third birthday June 8.
It all seemed like the right things were happening just when they needed to. “I was born and raised here (in Boise). My parents are in their 80s. After 30 years in New York … we were ready to leave. And we’re super happy to all be together. … And I just felt like Boise was ready for something. I had seen a trend of people repurposing buildings. I saw this building and thought ‘it really needs to go back to what it was; it needs to be a hotel.’ The hard part was getting people to believe in it,” said Elliott. “Thank God for people like Mike who saw the vision. You have to put a lot of love into it. And we hope everybody who has fond memories of 1010 Main St. will love it again.”
What will Cal Elliott be doing on Father’s Day? “I’m gonna be working,” he said, laughing. The Avery, with its French-inspired brasserie and bar, is slated for a soft opening the first week of July for dinner service. According to Elliott, it will feature local and seasonal American food by French technique. The menu will be posted on the website sometime next week, he said.
But even though he’s racing against the clock to get The Avery’s doors open at a breakneck pace, he’s looking forward to at least a little family time.
“I’ll go down and see my dad and will maybe have Father’s Day breakfast or brunch. Hopefully I can sneak away to spend time with my daughter. These days, we’re all like ships passing in the night.”
You can check on The Avery’s menu on the website: theaveryboise.com. Reservations for the hotel will be available through the website in July. Look for announcements or sign up for updates.