Hey, all you millennials and boomers: How would you like to try an extra 30 years or so on for size? To see what it will be like when you're in your 60s, your 80s?
Do you think that knowing what might be coming in the future, by feeling, experiencing what it will be like with all the wrinkles, aches and stiffness, imagining your memory fading, your thinking a bit fuzzier — do you think you would change how you're living today?
That's what the people behind the documentary "Fast Forward" wanted to find out. "Fast Forward" is currently airing on PBS television and available to stream on its website.
The gist
The documentary follows four different pairs of millennial and baby boomer family members from different parts of the country as they go through an aging process, complete with makeup and prosthetics, and don an actual "aging suit" created by the MIT Aging Lab, called "AGNES" — (Age Gain Now Empathy System). They want to put the participating millennials and boomers in the mind- and body-set of people 30 years older. All to ask the question: "If they knew know what they'll know then, would they change anything?"
Narrator Rosario Dawson sets the stage and threads the four groups together as they take their aging journeys. "By 2045 the average American will live to the age of 85," Dawson says. "Planning for our lives as older adults, could dramatically increase our well being … but at least two-thirds of Americans do little to ready themselves for growing older."
It is a jolt to the doc's participants to experience the transformations they undergo. One, a woman, gazes for a long time at her aged reflection in the mirror. Tears well up in her eyes. "Oh my God," she said. "I wasn't expecting this."
Meet the Campbells from Nampa
Two of the participating subjects — Drey Campbell, 35, and his father, Roger Campbell, 65 — are from Nampa. They said the experience gave them both something to think about.
It all started a few years ago, in 2017, when Drey, who was a professor at Northwest Nazarene University at the time and looking to make a few extra bucks, ran across an ad on Craigslist. The ad said it was looking for people in their 20s or 30s along with their parents to take part in a documentary.
"I thought it was a joke," said Drey, "but it wasn't my birthday — I was born on April 1 — so I answered the ad."
The pay was nominal — a couple hundred bucks — but the time well spent, they said.
"It was a bonding experience," said Drey.
Laughing, Roger agreed, adding, "my son tricked me into it."
The filming took place several years ago, when a television crew settled in for a week. "I think it was in 2017. It was a solid seven days," said Drey.
"I was under makeup for six to seven hours a day, which was terrible," Roger said.
The makeup crew created a mold of Roger's head out of plaster of paris and used that to create prosthetic pieces to be used in the aging process. Sitting in the makeup chair for hours was a grueling experience. "I almost passed out," Roger said.
They also aged Drey. "I wore the MIT aging suit; it gives you a real-life experience to feel what it's like to be in your 60s, 70s, 80s."
Roger also wore the suit "to simulate what it was like to be 85, how to make preparations, how to take care of yourself," he said.
Aging in more ways than one
They also were introduced to a number of senior centers, including a dementia and Alzheimer's care facility, and took part in a workout for seniors at Saint Al's. They tooled around the Treasure Valley.
"(My dad) wore the suit out at Lake Lowell," said Drey, adding that wearing the suit exemplified heightened fall risks both in and out of the home. It made it difficult to move and walk and limited any kind of movement. "It was very tiring," Roger said.
They were also educated about how the needs of the elderly change, including diet, exercise and memory.
"We met with a professional dietitian and spent time with someone who had dementia," said Drey.
For Roger, the experience made him reflect on his relationship with his own father (now deceased) as he had aged. "I wish now I hadn't been so hard on him," he said.
The seven-day experience, though arduous, was surprisingly bonding for both. "For me, I've always wanted this kind of time together," said Roger. "It will be etched in our minds forever, like an Alaskan fishing trip or a Caribbean cruise."
Drey agreed. "We had a lot of funny moments — coming around the corner and seeing each other with the makeup on. It was funny and shocking … a whole level of emotions."
Did it work?
It was also a sobering experience, Roger said. "For me, the last day of filming … you just realize, you're not immune to having that happen to you. The wheels can come off anytime. … It's a crapshoot after you're in your late '60s," he said. It even prompted him to fill out a living will.
Drey was so moved by the documentary that he filed his will with an attorney and has made all the arrangements so his family won't be left in a lurch should he unexpectedly pass away.
"I took it pretty serious after the filming," said Drey. "I took it to heart." When a person dies without any instructions of what to do, "it creates a turmoil," Drey said.
Ultimately, Drey and Roger, much like the film's producers, hope that watching the documentary might shed some light on the aging process and possibly move some to take action.
"I think it could change a lot of people's lives," said Roger, "and help a lot of people."
We have a stigma around aging and death, Drey said. "We don't want to deal with mortality. This is a good way of bringing it into the living room."