Boise — Summer is just around the corner and Family Summer Palooza is back, ready help you unplug for the day, reconnect with the kiddos and enjoy a day of family fun! IBL Events announced in a press release that the day will be packed with entertainment for the whole family. Sponsored by Just Kids Skills Camp, it will be held at Expo Idaho on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be interactive zones like the Rock-Climbing Wall, Tsunami Wave Ride, Inflatable Obstacle Course and Jump Houses. Other featured entertainment includes: Corbin Maxey’s live exotic animal show, story time with Magical Princesses and a petting zoo. Stroll around and explore exhibits featuring products, services, resources and entertainment from the Treasure Valley. Tap into your inner gamer and try out the VR stations onsite … not just for kids anymore. Outdoors you can play Bubble Soccer, plus there will be a giant tree house slide, pony rides and small animal petting zoo. Cool off with shaved ice and get your summer on with BBQ.
Your purchased ticket gives you and your kids access to a day full of activities, recreation and shopping. For more information and to purchase your tickets in advance to a packed day, visit FamilySummerPalooza.com. Tickets are available at the door too!
Corbin Maxey & Friends shows, which will be live and on stage, are scheduled for noon and 2 p.m.