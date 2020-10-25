While it’s not Halloween as usual — indoor events and large crowded venues are discouraged due to COVID-19 — there are still plenty of activities for families in the Treasure Valley. Here is a roundup of the fun and scary things we know about:
Virtual Halloween benefit concert for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho
“High-energy, pop dance-rock band,” Red Light Challenge is teaming with Boise’s Valiant Productions to put on an exciting Halloween-themed virtual benefit concert to help raise money and donations for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho in preparation for the holiday season. The concert will air on the band’s Facebook page (@redlightchallenge) on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.
Music fans and Halloween aficionados are encouraged to dress up and carve pumpkins to watch the show as a social distancing option for Halloween weekend’s according to a recent press release. Everyone is also able to donate and also view wishlist items, such as canned goods, gift cards, and paper towels, to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho through their website rmhcidaho.org.
“We’ve had a wonderful partnership with Red Light Challenge over the years,” Mindy Plumlee, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho, said in the release. “They are an amazing band who loves to give back to the community. This event will be the perfect way to safely celebrate Halloween while supporting families with sick kids, who need our help now more than ever.”
Storyfort presents: Scaryfort
In collaboration with Idaho Botanical Garden and The Duck Club, Storyfort is hosting Scaryfort — an evening of chilling tales and ghostly tunes, you’d die to attend. Tickets are on sale now for the Saturday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. at KIN (21+).
Admission: Tickets are $80, which includes dinner and a cocktail with the entertainment.
More information is at treefortmusicfest.com/2020-scaryfort-events/.
Fall Festival at Idaho Botanical Garden
Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Old Penitentiary Road, is hosting harvest-themed activities 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, featuring a Scarecrow Stroll, the socially-distanced one-way Hay Maze, pumpkin patch, and autumn beverages from Lost Grove. There will be food trucks and artisan vendors, and this Saturday features a free Halloween Costume Parade 3–5 p.m. RSVP is required.
Admission: $8; $6 for seniors; $5 kids 4-12; free for 3 and under and IBG members.
More information at idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Helhest Helfest at Mad Swede Brewing
Mad Swede Brewing is serving up “a COVID-safe, socially-distanced haunted house” and celebrating its fourth anniversary with “the spookiest beer.”
Helhest Helfest is an autumnal celebration of Helhest Oat Ale, crafted in honor of the three-legged steed of the Norse goddess Hel, who rules the underworld.
Admission: $13 for adults; $7 for children; parental discretion is advised for children under 10. Parties are limited to 10 people (preferably in your “quarantine pod”). Parties will be led separately in 15-minute intervals through a no-touch, outdoor haunted house to maintain social distancing, and masks must be worn at all times when you are not sitting at your table and sipping beer.
Now until Oct. 31: Seatings at 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140; additional 21+ 9 p.m. seating on Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations (highly recommended) secure your table for two hours. madswedebrewing.com.
Brown Bus Company to host 2 trunk-or-treats
Brown Bus Company is hosting two free community trunk-or-treats Friday, Oct. 30, complete with a haunted bus and costume contest. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place. Event runs until 8 p.m., or when the candy runs out.
Find trunk-or-treats starting at 6 p.m. at:
- Skyview High School, 1303 E. Greenhurst Road, Nampa
- Vallivue Brown Bus, 12020 Karcher Road, Nampa
The Morrison Center to show ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ on Halloween
Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in concert, a virtual event.
5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31
Cost: $4.99
“A Terrifyingly Tantalizing Terrific Way to Celebrate Halloween for the Whole Family while supporting two amazing organizations The Actors Fund and Lymphoma Research Foundation!
Please consider making an additional donation at actorsfund.org/Nightmare. The Nightmare Before Christmas is a special concert presentation of the Tim Burton/Danny Elfman classic animated film, as interpreted by some of Broadway’s ghoulishly talented artists.”
More information: morrisoncenter.com
The Farmstead
The Farmstead, 2500 S. Eagle Road in Kuna. Open until Oct. 31.
Admission: $11.32. Family field trips and military discount: $6.60. Children 3 and under are free. Hours: 4-9 p.m. Monday — Thursday; 10 a.m. — 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed on Sundays. Field of Screams, $20.75 plus fees, dark until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Featured events at The Farmstead: a pumpkin patch, the “corn maze” this year carved in the image of “Man’s Best Friend,” hayrides, the potato sack slide and more. More information at lowefamilyfarmstead.com and on Facebook.
Linder Farms opens for final season
Linder Farms at 7165 S. Linder Road in Meridian is open 5-9 p.m. Monday — Thursday; 5-10 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays.
Admission $6; free for children under 3.
Linder Farms is back for its final season with a full field of pumpkins, the corn maze, and other attractions. Wearing masks is encouraged. Tickets can be purchased and food pre-ordered online. More information at linderfarms.com and on Facebook.
The Tunnel of Terror can be found at every Bluebird Express Car Wash
In the spirit of Halloween, Bluebird Express will be presenting a Halloween themed carwash rightly named “The Tunnel of Terror”operating 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 and Sat. Oct. 31. Bluebird Express Car wash is located at 8506 W. Overland Road.
“This is a haunted car wash; customers will stay in their vehicles and go through the wash. Customers can expect for us to scare the dirt right off their vehicles and enjoy a fright, we will have kid-friendly scares as well,” operating partner John Michael Fery said in a press release. “In addition to receiving a great car wash and having some scary fun, we want everyone to know all proceeds from the $15 entry fee will go to the Idaho Humane Society.”
Admission: $15
More information is available by calling 208-392-129 or visiting bluebirdexpress.com and social media.
Halloween Week at Old Idaho Penitentiary
Member Monday. Free for members 3-9 p.m., Oct. 26. The event will feature special pop-up exhibits on music at the Idaho State Penitentiary and the darker side of prison life, including onsite fatalities and executions. Special members-only gift shop discounts, including our Frightened Felons, Paranormal Prison and Halloween merchandise, will be available for one night only.
Tuesday Tails. 3-9 p.m., Oct. 27. Stories behind the Idaho State Penitentiary’s pets and working animals, including the prison’s famed black (and white) cat, who lived onsite for 16 years. Admission is $8 adults, $4 children ages 4-12.
Wicked Wednesday. 3-9 p.m., Oct. 28. invites the community to explore special pop-up exhibits at the Old Idaho Penitentiary into the evening. This event is recommended for ages 10+ due to graphic content. Tours are self-guided.
Sweet ‘N Spooky. 3-9 p.m. Oct. 29. A family friendly Halloween adventure around the Old Idaho Penitentiary will feature trick or treat stations around the site where you can add to your goodie bags and your knowledge of the Old Idaho Penitentiary.
Cell Block Stroll. 6-10 p.m., Oct. 30, 31. On Halloween eve and Halloween take a Cell Block Stroll through the yard and cell houses. Food truck and onsite concessions available.
For more information or tickets to all Old Idaho Penitentiary events, go to the website: history.idaho.gov. Pre-purchasing tickets is recommended.
Fall for Meridian
Now through Oct. 30, check the website for details: meridiancity.org.