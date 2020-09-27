While it’s not Halloween as usual — indoor events and large crowded venues are discouraged due to COVID-19 — there are still plenty of activities for families in the Treasure Valley. Here is a roundup of the fun and scary things we know about now — we’ll add to the list as the Halloween season unfolds.
Fall Festival at Idaho Botanical Garden
Idaho Botanical Garden is hosting harvest-themed activities 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday now through October featuring a Scarecrow Stroll, the socially-distanced one-way Hay Maze, pumpkin patch, and autumn beverages from Lost Grove. There will be food trucks and artisan vendors each Saturday.
Oct. 3 — Live music from The Soulmates and a garden store yard sale.
Oct. 10 — “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” at 6:30 p.m. Tickets required.
Oct. 17 — Live music from the Rebecca Scott Band.
Oct. 24 — Spooky Stories from StoryFort and Old Idaho Penitentiary.
Oct. 31 — Free Halloween Costume Parade 3-5 p.m. RSVP required.
Admission: $8; $6 for seniors; $5 kids 4-12; free for 3 and under and IBG members.
More information at idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Helhest Helfest at Mad Swede Brewing
Mad Swede Brewing is serving up “a COVID-safe, socially-distanced haunted house” and celebrating its fourth anniversary with “the spookiest beer.”
Helhest Helfest is an autumnal celebration of Helhest Oat Ale, crafted in honor of the three-legged steed of the Norse goddess Hel, who rules the underworld.
Admission: $13 for adults; $7 for children; parental discretion is advised for children under 10. Parties are limited to 10 people (preferably in your “quarantine pod”). Parties will be led separately in 15-minute intervals through a no-touch, outdoor haunted house to maintain social distancing, and masks must be worn at all times when you are not sitting at your table and sipping beer.
Oct. 1 — 31: Seatings at 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; additional 21+ 9 p.m. seating on Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations (highly recommended) secure your table for two hours. madswedebrewing.com.
The Farmstead
The Farmstead, 2500 S. Eagle Road in Kuna. Open until Oct. 31.
Admission: $11.32. Family field trips and military discount: $6.60. Children 3 and under are free. Hours: 4-9 p.m. Monday — Thursday; 10 a.m. — 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed on Sundays. Field of Screams, $20.75 plus fees, dark until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Featured events at The Farmstead: a pumpkin patch, the “corn maze” this year carved in the image of “Man’s Best Friend,” hayrides, the potato sack slide and more. More information at lowefamilyfarmstead.com and on Facebook.
Linder Farms opens for final season
Linder Farms at 7165 S. Linder Road in Meridian is open 5-9 p.m. Monday — Thursday; 5 — 10 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays.
Admission $6; free for children under 3.
Linder Farms is back for its final season with a full field of pumpkins, the corn maze, and other attractions. Wearing masks is encouraged. Tickets can be purchased and food pre-ordered online. More information at linderfarms.com and on Facebook.
Locktober at Old Idaho Penitentiary
Night Tours. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 2 and 16. Take a self-guided tour of the Old Idaho Penitentiary. Recommended: Bring a flashlight and dress for the weather. Recommended to guests 13 and older due to mature content and site safety hazards. $10 per person or two for $15.
Buried Secrets: Cemetery Tours. Noon to 9 p.m. each hour on the hour, Oct. 3. Experience a tour of the prison and its rarely seen inmate cemetery. $12 for non-members. Recommended for ages 13+ due to graphic content.
Halloween Week at Old Idaho Penitentiary
Member Monday. Free for members 3-9 p.m. The event will feature special pop-up exhibits on music at the Idaho State Penitentiary and the darker side of prison life, including onsite fatalities and executions. Special members-only gift shop discounts, including our Frightened Felons, Paranormal Prison and Halloween merchandise, will be available for one night only.
Tuesday Tails. 3-9 p.m., Oct. 27. Stories behind the Idaho State Penitentiary’s pets and working animals, including the prison’s famed black (and white) cat, who lived onsite for 16 years. Admission is $8 adults, $4 children ages 4-12.
Wicked Wednesday. 3-9 p.m., Oct. 28. invites the community to explore special pop-up exhibits at the Old Idaho Penitentiary into the evening. This event is recommended for ages 10+ due to graphic content. Tours are self-guided.
Sweet ‘N Spooky. 3-9 p.m. Oct. 29. A family friendly Halloween adventure around the Old Idaho Penitentiary will feature trick or treat stations around the site where you can add to your goodie bags and your knowledge of the Old Idaho Penitentiary.
Cell Block Stroll. 6-10 p.m., Oct. 30, 31. On Halloween eve and Halloween take a Cell Block Stroll through the yard and cell houses. Food truck and onsite concessions available.
For more information or tickets to all Old Idaho Penitentiary events, go to the website: history.idaho.gov. Pre-purchasing tickets is recommended.
Family Movie Night in Nampa
Oct. 24, 5:30-8 p.m., Lloyd Square Park, 1 14th Ave. S., Nampa
The Downtown Nampa Association is suspending trick-or-treat activities in the downtown districts, but will be hosting a smaller outside event in Lloyd Square. Partnering with local businesses, they will be presenting a family movie night Oct. 24, showing the movie “Hocus Pocus.” Food vendors will be on site at Lloyd Park and pre-marked physically distanced spaces will be available for families. Movie will start at dusk, around 6:45 p.m. Food Vendors will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Bring a blanket or chairs and pick a family viewing space. Check in at the information booth to pick your spot. There will be a treat bag for the first 100 attendees.