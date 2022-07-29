Support Local Journalism


Singer-songwriter Jeff Hanna has kept the Grammy-winning Nitty Gritty Dirt Band alive since its mid-1960s founding. Hanna is a force in keeping this band together and maintaining its blend of folk, country, and rock music.

The Dirt Band is coming to Boise on Aug. 4 at the Egyptian Theatre bringing their latest, "Dirt Does Dylan," original covers of some of Dylan's songs that spoke to them, and the guest stars — Steve Earle, Larkin Poe, Roseanne Cash and other guest artists — who jammed with the Dirt Band to round out the vocals and instruments.

