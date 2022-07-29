Singer-songwriter Jeff Hanna has kept the Grammy-winning Nitty Gritty Dirt Band alive since its mid-1960s founding. Hanna is a force in keeping this band together and maintaining its blend of folk, country, and rock music.
The Dirt Band is coming to Boise on Aug. 4 at the Egyptian Theatre bringing their latest, "Dirt Does Dylan," original covers of some of Dylan's songs that spoke to them, and the guest stars — Steve Earle, Larkin Poe, Roseanne Cash and other guest artists — who jammed with the Dirt Band to round out the vocals and instruments.
Hanna's influences were major folk music stars like Joan Baez, The Kingston Trio and Peter, Paul and Mary, Doc Watson, Flatt and Scruggs, Emmylou Harris, and Ryman legend Mother Maybelle Carter. Their big break came in the 1970 release, a second LP featuring its most famous cover song, "Mr. Bojangles." Then their "Circle Sessions," done with Earl Scruggs, Dwight Yoakam, John Prine, Jimmy Martin, Roy Acuff, and Mother Maybelle Carter, created the LP, "Will the Circle Be Unbroken." Hanna and the Dirt Band can count legions of fans from many genres of music thanks to their blending of country folk, rock, and bluegrass elements in their songs and arrangements, creative collaborations, and unique takes both as songwriters and cover artists.
Ray Kennedy produced their new album in Nashville. It was replete with stunning new arrangements on vintage microphones and instruments that boasted a curated selection of Dylan songs that spoke to them all. One of the favorite tracks includes guest stars Rebecca and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe singing vocals for "I Shall Be Released," which shows how powerfully evocative the Dirt Band remains.
Idaho Press spoke with Hanna about The Dirt Band's return to Boise ahead of the Egyptian Theatre date. The Q & A has been gently edited for length and clarity. Go online for the full interview.
You are back in Idaho!
Gosh, we toured there so much. We played there with Willie [Nelson] and did many shows in Idaho. We always have a good time. I'll say that for sure. I think my favorite venues in the world are old classic theaters like the Egyptian; with the vibe, they probably started with Vaudville and silent films years ago. I love that. We love playing indoors. During the summertime and festival season, everybody's out there having a great time during the summertime and festival season, but you're always subject to weather, and that's a drag.
What made you decide that you wanted to do Bob Dylan covers?
There was a lot of time and touring between 2000 and the end of 2019 when we decided we wanted to get back in the studio. And part of the reason that we wanted to get back in the studio is our current lineup of musicians and touring together. At that point, for a couple of years, 2018 and 2019, we had not made a record yet. So this [lineup] includes Bob Carpenter and Jimmie Fadden. The three of us have been playing together for decades, Jimmie and I for the entire Nitty Gritty Dirt Band run. We were there in the delivery room when that baby was born.
Then Bob came along, we met him in the '70s, and he started, and we started recording together in the mid-seventies, and he came along full time in 1980. So he's been there for a lot of the ride. Jim Photoglo started playing with us in 2016, and then Ross Holmes joined at the beginning of 2018. He has quite a portfolio. He played with Mumford and Sons, one of my favorite bands, and Bruce Hornsby's band, the Noisemakers. So Ross on fiddle and mandolin. And then my son, Jaimie, just surrounded all out. I'm not biased, by the way. I'm kidding. Of course, I'm biased. He's in a great position, though. He played for quite a while with the Mavericks, another favorite band, and also with Gary Allan, who's a terrific country singer.
So having Jaimie and Ross, the babies of the band, their playing is so evolved. That's the best way I could put it. They're just super on top of their game. And this lineup got us all interested in playing music again.
We thought, let's do a single source, one songwriter album. And we kicked a few names around, and there were several great ones, but we kept returning to Dylan because his catalog is so deep.
Not only were we all fans— Fadden and me—going back to our teenage years when Dylan just exploded on the scene back in the early sixties, we saw him play live in 1964 at a high school in my hometown in Long Beach, California. So my whole life that, that sort of reference and admiration for his material and the young guys too, because Bob, Dylan's never stopped doing what he does and has always been excellent, he's so prolific. And he also goes to various places musically, which is fascinating and appealing. So we just started diving in on stuff. Some of the things were familiar, and some I was less familiar with, and we decided which ones would be a good fit for our band. That was a lot of it was. Would it be a good fit for our band? How's it sound when we were all sitting in a circle with acoustic guitars singing it?
And that's what we did when we got in the studio. We narrowed a very long list down to about 30 or 40 tunes.
Ray Kennedy was producing and recording our sessions. So, his outside opinion was important. And we put a lot of weight on how he felt about how things were going. So, most of the things that stuck were very natural for us, it was great, yet we could have done three of these albums and still just have been scratching the surface of Bob's journey.
How did the guest singers and musicians percolate between all of you?
Well, it's the old overused word organic, honestly, because when we recorded The Times They Are a-Changin' on the record when we cut the track—I should point out also that a whole lot of this record was recorded live in the studio with the lead vocals cut while we were tracking—which is unusual. Often you go to the studio, and you cut your basic track, and later on, you add the lead instruments and the lead vocals, et cetera. But Ray Kennedy wanted to have that inspiration, that magic, that only happens when you got a band in the studio, all playing together live.
Once we had those tracks recorded, the world all changed. We got on a bus on the night of March 2020, and our bus broke down on the way to this show, which should have been a portent of things to come. So we played our first and last shows then. And then the whole business stopped thanks to COVID. So we had a lot of time to think about this, and one of the thoughts was, is this record ever going to get finished?
Bob Carpenter lives in LA, and Jimmie lives in Sarasota, Florida. There are four of us here in Nashville, but the studio was locked up. As soon as we cut the basics, it was like; this would be a fun one to have some of our pals come in and sing along.
I've known Jason Isbell for 10 years and Roseanne for longer, since the seventies. And Steve Earle since the early eighties, and War and Treaty, Michael and Tanya Trotter — Emmylou Harris introduced us at the Bluegrass Festival a few years ago. And Larkin Poe, too, we had Rebecca singing lead on the second verse with Megan and harmony, and they did a lot of the background vocals. So there's a little bit of me in there somewhere, but they're just incredible, and Megan's a great slide guitar player as well.
As musicians, you often find yourself in a room, and you start talking about, 'let's try to get together and write something or let's get in the studio and do something together.' So we have this song that's got all these profound verses, and the pairing of the artist to the songs starts to happen.
When was it time to get back out there for you all?
In 2021, we alerted our booking agency and said, if it looks like the coast is clear, we'll get out there and start touring. Very few of our friends toured in 2020 and with mixed results. But by summer 2021, we felt we could get back on the road. So I hadn't seen Jimmie and Bob in a year and a half, and they came to Nashville.
The pipeline is very clogged right now. Because everybody's touring, making records, and for a good reason, I might add, because we all had to get off the road for two years. So we're all just itching to play and get music out there in the virtual world.
Has Bob Dylan heard your covers? Has he reached out to you?
Not to my knowledge, and I think the likelihood that he knows that we made a record is probably a hundred percent, but has he heard any of it? I don't know if we're on Bob's playlist or not. But I would love it. I mean, let's put it this way. We know many people who know Dylan but haven't heard anything yet. I have extreme admiration for the cat, and a couple of friends of mine are playing in his band this year.
You mentioned you grew up with Joan Baez in an interview. Do you think you would ever connect musically with Joan?
I'd love that now, Joan we've had conversations with, we played a couple of, at least two or three, shared a bill with her over the years. A film called Banjo Man about Earl Scruggs came out in 1973 and played at Kansas State University's Ahearn Field House. The Byrds were on the show and Doc Watson. It was great fun. And, of course, we got to hang out backstage. And we sang "Will The Circle Be Unbroken" together. Joan and her sister, the late great Mimi Fariña, had a great organization, Bread & Roses, a good charity in the Bay Area. Joan Baez is so cool. I love her. And she's so funny and incredibly talented and has a great ear, obviously, for a song.
Joan's records mattered a lot to me as a kid because she had this band called the blue, the Greenbriar Boys, one of my first and favorite bluegrass bands that ever appeared on her records, that ignited my interest in bluegrass. So I'm grateful for that as well.
Did Jerry Jeff Walker ever tip his hat to you for making his song a hit?
Oh, we became terrific friends with Jerry Jeff. He was grateful. He was one of my favorites. Emmylou, Jimmy Buffet, Steve Earle, and The Dirt Band did a tribute show in Austin for him in June of 2021, which was the first time I said foot on stage, like in a year and a half. And that was pretty incredible, but a good night made us really fill our hearts up. Jerry Jeff didn't know us when Mr. Bojangles became a hit, and we talked on the phone after a few beers and had some laughs. He said, 'and so yeah, listen, we gotta hang out.'
He moved to Austin right about the time that Bojangles became a hit. And we were living in Colorado back then, and Jerry Jeff loved Colorado. So we toured a lot together. We played on every college campus in that area. We probably hit North Dakota together, for that matter.
We stayed friends all those years, and in the PBS special, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: 50 Years and Circlin' Back, a concert film that we did from the Ryman Auditorium here in Nashville, back in 2016. We had John Prine, Sam Bush, Vince Gill, Jerry Jeff Walker, Alison Krauss, Rodney Crowell, Byron House, and Jerry Douglas, among many who turned out.
Who in the music world we've lost that you wish could come back and have one last jam session with you?
John Prine for sure. He was the first person we all knew who we lost to COVID. And that was so heartbreaking. We had just played a festival that he and he and his wife Fiona had started a destination festival down in the Dominican Republic.
It was called 'All The Best Fest' and was so amazing. It was super groovy, on the beach in a perfect setting. The Fest had a great lineup with Lucinda Williams, Emmylou Harris, Tyler Childers, Brandi Carlile, Lori Mckenna, and Steve Earle. There were about another seven or eight great acts too.
And I haven't seen John Prine play with his band in a decade. He was so good and full of life and happy to be there. And when we returned to Nashville, we had a nice dinner with him and his family. And that was it. The next thing we know, it's April, and we lost him.
So I got some catching up to do with him. I would love to jam with him one more time.