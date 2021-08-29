On Aug. 31, Idaho Public Television will air the half-hour documentary, “Ocean to Idaho.” The film is the work of outdoor journalist Kris Millgate who put her health on the line when it came to recording the salmon journey from the ocean to their spawning grounds in Idaho in a linear frame and timeline.
The Pacific Northwest’s iconic fish and its existence have netted decades of litigation in a war between special interest groups with their perspective on their future, related to the Columbia Basin Initiative that is part of U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho’s plan to save salmon.
Filmmaker Kris Millgate offers a dispassionate accounting from many sides of this fractious debate, presented the problem in a way that allows the viewer to discern and gain a more educated outlook regarding the compromises and sacrifices each side seemingly will have to forfeit.
Or otherwise, as Simpson noted in a recent IdaHome magazine interview with Harrison Berry, “We’re either going to decide the future of the Northwest or somebody else is going to do it.”
In Millgate’s film, historian and author (“River of Life,” “Channel of Death”) Keith Petersen offered a sobering remark: “I’m not sure America is ready for the extinction of salmon.”
Millgate tells the Idaho Press that was powerful. “What I love about Petersen’s [statement] is, it shows you that this is not just for the Pacific Northwest. He said, ‘America.’ He didn’t say Pacific Northwest. He said, ‘America’s not ready.’”
“Ocean to Idaho” followed Millgate’s detailed record of the salmon migration from the Oregon coast through Washington’s fields to Idaho’s wilderness, filmed during the pandemic.
And from the salmon’s “crib into their grave,” she documents this 850-mile epic journey. She adds a wide range of on-camera perspectives given by farmers, Native Americans, winery owners, barge operators, dam builders, and dam breakers.
Her tightly edited film crystallized what is going on with the modern-day salmon wars and the case — or not — to level the four Lower Snake River dams: Lower Granite, Little Goose, Lower Monumental, and Ice Harbor, that Simpson noted he wanted to see gone by 2031.
Conservationists are hopeful this act will restore the migrating fish stocks. Still, it’s no guarantee, according to Millgate. “The magic that we have right now is that opposing sides are talking to each other,” she said, “and they didn’t do that two decades ago. So everyone is going to have to lose something if we expect salmon to gain anything. Once people recognize that’s where we’re at, then we may get somewhere. But I think you’ve also got to remember that you can’t just say ‘rip out the dams and we’ll save fish;’ there’s no guarantee that’s going to work. And the farmer giving up their livelihood for a fish is a big ask. And that goes back to figuring out what everyone’s willing to lose.”
Through this documentary, newcomers to the area unaware of the salmon wars and history of litigation over this fish, can quickly get a handle on the importance of it to locals and anyone concerned about the disappearing Chinook.
“It’s a very complicated issue,” said Millgate. “And that comes with awareness of what’s going on. All the perspectives are included. It still is not about telling you what to think. I just want you to think. So you’re going to see people that will say tear the dams down, and some people will say, keep the dams. And they’ll tell you what, as everybody’s perspective, matters in this issue.”
It’s not just livelihoods at stake; Millgate’s experts in the film also discuss the energy impact. These dams provide hydroelectric energy that generates approximately 1,000 megawatts, enough to power Seattle. When weighing the importance of clean energy and its loss from leveling the dams, Millgate shared her observations throughout her life’s filmmaking work.
“When someone said to me, their livelihood, their crops, our power, all of those things [are] more important than a fish, I have to recognize what they’re saying in that statement because what they’re saying is honestly how they feel,” Millgate said. “And I appreciate that. I understand where they’re coming from, but I also think our natural resources have an intrinsic value. And over the last 25 years of my career, I’ve watched a significant change in our priorities as a society. There’s mining, drilling, logging, development — all that’s going to continue. But now, now, natural resources have a place at the table. Our natural resources mean something to us, left as they are, or in some cases, put back together. So the wild can return. You’re starting to see that that matters to people as well. So we’re going to have to figure out how to make it work for everyone and everything.”
The film took a toll on Millgate physically, she said, sharing the details of this odyssey. What happened behind Millgate’s cameras is revealed in her most recent book, “My Place Among Fish.” The book also details how Millgate chased salmon migration from the ocean to Idaho, as a companion to the film. And, just like the fish, she fell apart along the way.
“I was as worn out as the fish by the time we made it to mile 850,” she said. “I’ve had two spots of skin cancer removed, but my ear has healed so that I can hold the phone up to my ear pretty good now. But the whole time I was editing the film, I could not wear headphones.”
“Ocean to Idaho” premiers at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31 on Idaho Public Television.