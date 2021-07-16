Director Barry Sonnenfeld's name may be familiar or not, depending on how many films you have under your belt. However, suppose you were a fan of the 1990s-era blockbusters like "Men in Black" and "The Addams Family," or "Blood Simple" (1984) "Raising Arizona" (1987) and "Miller's Crossing" (1990), the most visually arresting of the Coen Brothers films. In that case, you know the work of Barry Sonnenfeld. His talent for storytelling, whether as a cinematographer with the Coens or as a director later in his career, with vivid imagery and framing a scene is unsurpassed.
On Apple TV+'s delightful "Schmigadoon!" which begins streaming July 16, 2021, Sonnenfeld helms the lively send up to the great musicals so many of us remember and love. Created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, this spoof is a proper love do-over for two harried overworked doctors, Josh, played by Keegan-Michael Key and Melissa (Cecily Strong). The cast is a Broadway's who's who of heavy hitters like Kristen Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and so many more who sing and dance their way into the hearts and minds of Melissa and Josh.
The twist is Josh hates musicals, and Melissa loves them. So now the two must find true love again or are forever doomed to remain in "Schmigadoon!"
In a bid to rekindle the early intense feelings of their love affair, Melissa and Josh decide to take a camping trip to reconnect. Unwittingly they pass a magical bridge and land in "Schmigadoon."
The town is a candy-colored fantasy. The disoriented couple is immediately greeted by perfectly costumed townfolk who greet them in an energetic mosh up of 1940s musical classics taking their choreography clues from "Oklahoma!," "Brigadoon," "South Pacific," "The Sound of Music," and many more.
Melissa puts her cynicism on hold and loves every bit of it as Josh is horrified and ready to climb out of his skin.
And in six episodes, director Barry Sonnenfeld with the great assist from brilliant choreography by Christopher Gattelli, "Schmigadoon!" is one to watch this weekend and, in good fun, tweaks the standard bearers like Rodgers and Hammerstein with humorous songs and nods to the great musical scenes we all know.
A few weeks back, Idaho Press was at the press junket for "Schmigadoon!" and spoke to director Barry Sonnenfeld briefly about his latest project.
Idaho Press: "Schmigadoon!" is a love letter to the mid-century great musicals, yet many of us fell away from them. Maybe that was because they didn't age well, especially when the 1970s arrived with all the excellent movies that dominated the box office. You took this genre and updated it with such clever lyrics and dance numbers. How did you think about this one initially?
Barry Sonnenfeld: If "Schmigadoon!" succeeds, and if that is a success and is partly due to me, I think it's because of my disdain and dislike for musical musicals.
I don't get musicals. I don't get why people stop in the middle of nowhere and sing and dance.
It takes me out of the reality of a scene. I t takes me out of the joy of hearing them sing and dance.
So I often feel that musical theater is oxymoronic. Do I pay attention to the story, or do I pay attention to the singing and dancing?
And one of the things that I think I did so well with "Schmigadoon!" is that the songs are so nicely integrated into the story, and they're either emotional, or they are funny, or they feel fluid to the story.
And I think what I tried to bring to it is to make sure that the actors continued to play the reality of the scene, even though they were in a musical. So don't try to be funny if the scene is funny. You'll be funny, but only if you play the reality of the scene and not the comedy is the scene.
IP: Is there a particular scene from a musical from the past you paid homage to in "Schmigadoon!"?
BS: The late cinematographer Gordon Willis ("The Godfather," "Klute") shot one of my favorite musicals, "Pennies from Heaven."
And in fact, there's a dance number with Bernadette Peters and some kids on desktops.
That was very influential in a similar scene we did in "Schmigadoon!" We have kids tap dancing on desktops and I asked the choreographer Christopher Gattelli to make it as much like the Bernadette Peters scene as possible.
"Schmigadoon!" airs on AppleTV+ beginning July 16.