This Friday, July 23, Disney+ has the riveting documentary "Stuntman" available to stream. The film follows a pivotal moment in Idaho daredevil history for veteran film and television stuntman and actor Eddie Braun. He capped his decades-long entertainment career by attempting the 1974 Snake River Canyon rocket-powered jump by his childhood hero, Evel Knievel. And back in 2016, he did it with style.
Those who remember that event know it was also Knievel's most famous failed stunt. The film follows Braun as he attempts to complete a similar jump across Idaho's Snake River, the 1,700-foot canyon span that his childhood hero could not accomplish.
"Stuntman" was executive produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and it won the audience award at the Los Angeles Film Festival back in 2018.
Braun's stunt work is showcased in television classics like "Murder, She Wrote," "The Dukes of Hazzard," "Magnum, P.I.," and films like "Rush Hour" and d "Transformers." He had shelved retirement plans when he learned that people wanted a do-over for the failed Knievel steam-powered rocket that tried to cross the Snake River Canyon.
Disney+ released the trailer where Braun shared his inspiration. He said: "Growing up, the guy that inspired me to be a stuntman was Evel Knievel. This rocket was on my lunchbox as a kid."
The new trailer also reveals the personal side of stunt work and the worries of the family who watch, wait and pray that their "stuntman" comes home in one piece. Braun and his family are already grappling with the risks of his stuntwork, now facing a notoriously dangerous rocket fueled jump. "I'm betting everything on this," Braun's remarks in the trailer reveal that this crucial moment in Knievel's career impressed him enough to recreate the moment, knowing all the inherent risks.
And of note, this year, the hardworking stuntmen and stuntwomen finally get award recognition for their daring feats and now have their category at the Emmys.
"Stuntman" is directed by Kurt Mattila and is produced by Mattila, Braun, and Steven Golebiowski. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and business partner Dany Garcia are executive producers, and Hiram Garcia and Brian Gewirtz.
"Stuntman" arrives on Disney+ on July 23. Check out the trailer.
In this scene, local Idahoans push back on the jump.