Happy Mother’s Day! Whether you are one — or just have one — here are some books to put on your reading shelf, about, by and for mothers.
The following books and plot summaries were compiled from recommended titles by publishers and Rediscovered Books in Boise.
Books about Mothers
As the title suggests, “Crying in H-Mart” by Michelle Zauner is a tear-jerker. The Japanese Breakfast singer writes in this memoir about her complicated relationship with her mother and all the intricacies of the food she cooked. From being raised in multiple countries to caring for her mother on her long fight with cancer, the author leaves nothing on the table.
““I’ve just never met someone like you,’ as if I were a stranger from another town or an eccentric guest accompanying a mutual friend to a dinner party,” Zauner wrote. “It was a strange thought to hear from the mouth of the woman who had birthed and raised me, with whom I shared a home for 18 years, someone who was half me. My mother had struggled to understand me just as I struggled to understand her.” — cryinginhmart.com
“Nineteen Minutes” by Jodi Picoult is a tough read. This novel is about the lead-up and fallout of a school shooting on the town as a whole, the victims’ families and the shooter and his family. It’s very in-depth and leaves nothing out of the personal, societal and legal complexities this tragedy leaves families, children and mothers in. — jodipicoult.com/nineteen-minutes
The impact of mothers is often forgotten in history, or at least undercovered. This was the case with Barbara Bush, who helped define the presidencies of her husband and son. Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington Bureau chief, delves into her life and impact in “The Matriarch” with over 100 interviews with the Bush family and friends, and conversations with Bush in her last months.
“Page,” writes Jessica Taylor of NPR, “settles on another adjective to describe the late first lady’s place in both her family and in American history: ‘indispensable.’ It’s another moniker Bush herself would probably shun and downplay, but it’s appropriate and fully earned.” — twelvebooks.com/titles/susan-page
Books by Mothers
“Mom & Me & Mom” by Maya Angelou is her seventh autobiography and this one completely focuses on Angelou’s relationship to her mom throughout her life, from her mom sending her and her brother to Arkansas at an early age to reconvening later in life.
Angelou is a master of writing a beautiful, impactful sentences and this book is filled with them.
“My mother’s gifts of courage to me were both large and small,” Angelou wrote. “The latter are woven so subtly into the fabric of my psyche that I can hardly distinguish where she stops and I begin.” — mayaangelou.com/books/
Another mom read is New York Times best seller “Circe” by Madeline Miller. While the main plot is about the titular Greek deity and her solitude and mistreatment from her family, it also goes into depth about mothers: immortal mothers and daughters; mothers who give birth to monsters, literal and figurative; and mothers who have to face the fact their child will die. — madelinemiller.com/circe/
“Becoming” by Michelle Obama chronicles her life from childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her time balancing being an executive and mother, and her eight years living at the White House. As Peter Conrad from The Guardian wrote, “The former first lady’s wit and warmth shine through in an extraordinarily candid account of her life inside and outside the White House.” — becomingmichelleobama.com
Books for Mothers
“And Now We Have Everything: On Motherhood Before I Was Ready” by Meaghan O’Connell is an intimate modern-day story of motherhood: imposter syndrome from unplanned pregnancy; sex after giving birth; and all the weird expectations society immediately puts on mothers.
“So much of pregnancy language,” wrote Annalisa Quinn of NPR, “is euphemisms about paths and journeys, flowers and rivers. O’Connell thinks that obscuring the reality only serves to make women feel guilty for suffering.” — meaghano.com/book-1
“The House In The Cerulean Sea” by T.J. Klune is a regular on the Rediscovered Books Top 10 list. While this one doesn’t have any mothers in the book, it does have magical orphans and their caregivers who try to give them the best life possible. A lot of these books are really emotional or cover a lot of complicated, historical topics, so this book is perfect for anyone who wants a somewhat lighter read. It’s a heartwarming read and is for anyone who’s been misunderstood, or has had trouble figuring out children. — tjklunebooks.com/the-house-in-the-cerulean-sea