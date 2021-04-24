In 1974, when we moved to Eagle, the library was located on State Street where the Idaho History Museum now operates. Inside the library stood a small wooden carousel with painted horses on a platform about 6 to 8 feet in diameter. It did not go around, but old-timers said it did at one time. When the library was remodeled someone took the carousel and stored it. We never found out who took it or where it went. If anyone has a carousel sitting in their barn, it would be great to have it back in the current Eagle Library!
Next door to the library was the Eagle Grill run by an elderly couple. The wife was the cook, and her husband bussed the booths. They had a current calendar on the wall, unlike many small restaurants at the time which displayed four or five outdated calendars on the wall. Probably for the pictures. The first coffee shop in Eagle, The Wild West, replaced the Eagle Grill and is now an Italian restaurant. Across the street from the library was the only other restaurant in Eagle, Jim Bo’s, with a rotating clown on the roof. Now, it is the Bodacious Pig barbecue restaurant — no pig on the roof.
Every summer Eagle had a parade and the Eagle Nut Feed for Eagle Fun Days. I became involved with the library as a member of the Friends of the Library. To raise funds for the library, a volunteer organization at the time, we sold hot dogs, baked potatoes, and cinnamon rolls at Eagle Fun Days. I must have baked hundreds of cinnamon rolls.
One year, the Friends of the Library decided to enter the parade. Someone had a “worm costume” made of hula hoops (remember those?) and fabric which we made into a Bookworm. Now, all we needed were eight or nine pairs of legs to carry it down State Street. My boys were two sets of legs, and we gathered up several more neighborhood kids and Friends of the Library’s kid’s legs to carry the Bookworm. We had a short rehearsal which was not exactly smooth — they wandered all over, not staying in line. One of the boys was wild and hyperactive. He kept stepping out of the worm’s body, marching to his own drummer.
On parade day, we had a few no-shows, so the kid at the back end of the worm had two hoops to carry. The height of the kids varied, so it was a bumpy worm. I was in charge of herding the Bookworm in the parade, and it was nerve-racking. Shoes came off and had to be retrieved, one kid gave up half-way and slipped out from under the worm, someone cried most of the way, and the Bookworm kept running into people in the crowd as the leader couldn’t see very well. At the end of the route, we gave the kids a treat of Popsicles and hot dogs.
The next year, we had to recruit a whole new team. I sold cinnamon rolls — but did not volunteer to lead the Eagle Library Bookworm.