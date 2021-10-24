Frank Herbert’s 1966 novel “Dune” has long been thought of as an unfilmable story. Between its daunting planet setting, the giant monsters, science fiction tech gadgets and a truly complicated plot, filmmakers have long thought that it would be impossible to believably bring this beloved novel to the big screen.
They point to David Lynch’s 1984 flop as proof of their assertions.
Enter director Denis Villeneuve, with a huge budget and a team of talented animators backing him up. Could they succeed in making this unfilmable movie into something great? Or would it be another embarrassing misfire?
As a fanboy, I am thrilled to report that Villeneuve’s take on “Dune” is superb. The filmmakers get the visual scope of the story right. The all-star cast is captivating, and the complicated story is relayed in a way that should make it accessible to fans and non-fans alike.
“Dune” was my most-anticipated film this year, and it absolutely lived up to my wildest expectations.
My only issue is that this is only part of the book and that it feels like the story abruptly ends. I suspect that casual audiences may roll their eyes at the idea that this two-and-a-half-hour film suddenly quits just before the action kicks into high gear. This is a film that is forced to spend most of its time on world-building, and while I found that fascinating, I would also understand if others found that to be slow and over-indulgent.
Fortunately, we have a very impressive cast to help us through the slower moments. Timothée Chalamet stars as the young Paul Atreides, the ducal prince who thrust into an intergalactic blood feud. Apologies to Kyle MacLachlan, but it’s nice to see an actor playing the central character who actually looks young enough to be believable in the role.
I was also impressed by Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaacs playing his parents. They are critical to getting this saga started on the right foot, and they prove to be everything I had hoped for. The rest of the cast is also quite good, although many of them are tantalizing as they won’t really get to play until the second film comes out. Still, with Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Charlotte Rampling, Dave Bautista and Javier Bardem in supporting roles, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by this abundance of talent.
The same holds true for the production team who shine at building a desert world where giant carnivorous worms stalk the sand dunes. They deserve kudos for their award-worthy work. You should absolutely see this on the big screen in order to appreciate the visual images in all of their glory.
Finally, let’s credit the director and screenwriter for the impossible task of making a film that will please Hebert’s most-devoted fans, but one that is also accessible enough for neophytes. As pleased as I am with the artistic triumph of “Dune,” I am just as impressed with the behind-the-scenes effort that made this unfilmable story into one of the best films of the year.