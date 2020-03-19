At least one rite of spring is still happening. The Parma Motor-Vu drive-in movie theater is set to open as per usual, according to Karen Cornwell. "In spite of all the canceled events, we will be opening on March 27, operating Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays," she said, adding, "it is an opportunity for an event within one's own vehicle."
Cornwell, the previous owner, said the drive in has been family-owned for 67 years. "Now, my daughter, Susan Haaheim, is the owner.
"We will take all precautions at the box office and the snack bar," she said, adding they will be "wearing gloves and if people don't want us to hand them their tickets, we won't. They can come here and be about as safe as anyplace 'cause they don't have to get out of their cars."
A double feature, "Onward" and "Call of The Wild," both rated PG, will be the opening weekend's starring attractions. The starting time is approximately 8:30 p.m., "or 30 minutes after sunset," said Cornwell.
For upcoming movies, check the website: parmamotorvu.com.